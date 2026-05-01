APC Senate Leader Warns Against Disloyalty, Cautions on Opposition Inroads

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele cautions APC members in Ekiti State against aligning with opposition parties, emphasizing the need for unity and internal stability ahead of party primaries. He clarifies the candidate selection process and urges aspirants to remain committed to the party regardless of the outcome.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele , the Leader of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly, has issued a strong warning to members of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Ekiti State regarding the dangers of disloyalty and potential alliances with opposition parties.

He emphasized that any collaboration with opposing political groups would essentially provide them with the tools and opportunities to recruit disgruntled members from within the APC. Bamidele made these remarks during a crucial meeting with key stakeholders of the party in the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, held in Ado-Ekiti.

He specifically highlighted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a relatively new party actively working to expand its national membership, and cautioned that internal disagreements and dissatisfaction within the APC could create openings for the ADC and other opposition forces to gain traction. He stressed the importance of proactive internal management to prevent any fracturing within the ruling party, as opposition groups are closely monitoring for any signs of division they can exploit.

The Senator’s message was a clear call for unity and steadfast commitment to the APC’s principles and goals. Bamidele further addressed the upcoming party primaries, clarifying the process for candidate selection. He explained that Nigeria’s electoral laws allow for two methods: consensus and direct primaries. He underscored that even candidates who achieve consensus endorsements, such as himself, are still required to undergo a formal affirmation process through a vote in all 57 wards of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

This process involves actively seeking affirmation from party members, and if even a single member expresses opposition, a full direct primary election must be conducted. He urged all aspirants, particularly those vying for House of Representatives seats, not to view potential electoral setbacks as personal failures.

He reasoned that in any competitive election, only one candidate can emerge victorious, and those who are not selected should remain engaged and committed to the party, recognizing that circumstances and geopolitical factors can influence outcomes. He encouraged them to maintain their relevance within the APC, expressing confidence that their time to contribute may come in the future. Bamidele’s statements were aimed at fostering a spirit of healthy competition and discouraging any post-primary fallout that could weaken the party.

The APC Chairman in Ekiti State, Sola Eleshin, echoed Bamidele’s sentiments, commending party members for maintaining a peaceful and stable political environment within the Ekiti Central Senatorial District. He expressed confidence that the opposition parties would find it difficult to gain significant ground in the district, citing the strong performance of APC representatives at the national level as a key factor.

Eleshin assured aspirants for House of Representatives seats that the party would strive to provide a fair and level playing field, exploring consensus arrangements where possible but ensuring a transparent and democratic process when necessary. He emphasized the importance of cooperation within the Central Senatorial District, highlighting the significance of holding the Senate Leader position and expressing pride in the district’s political stability.

The overall message from both leaders was one of unity, preparedness, and a commitment to safeguarding the APC’s dominance in Ekiti State, while also acknowledging the need for internal democracy and inclusivity





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APC Ekiti State Opeyemi Bamidele Primaries Opposition ADC

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