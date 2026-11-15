Ogun APC Governorship Candidate Adeola Warns Against Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Elections

Senator Solomon Adeola, the APC governorship candidate in Ogun State, has warned against attacks on party candidates and destruction of campaign materials, saying nobody has a monopoly on violence. He spoke at the inauguration of 357 ward and local government coordinators in Yewa South.

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Ogun State and senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has warned against attacks on APC candidates and the destruction of their campaign assets, including billboards and posters.

APC Vows To Tolerate No Political Violence

Adeola said the ruling party would no longer tolerate political violence, destruction of campaign materials and other acts of intimidation against its candidates and supporters. He stated this during the inauguration of 357 ward and local government coordinators of the APC across Ogun State in Yewa South Local Government Area. The event included the distribution of vehicles and motorcycles to the coordinators.

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According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Odunaro, on Sunday, the governorship candidate urged political actors and their supporters to abide by the rule of law and embrace peaceful political participation as political activities gathered momentum ahead of the 2027 elections. He condemned reported attacks on APC candidates and campaign materials, insisting that no individual or political group had a monopoly on violence. He said, Nobody has a monopoly of violence.

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Stoning candidates and their supporters, destroying APC candidates posters and their billboards, will not be tolerated anymore. Nobody is above the law. The senator stressed that attacks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other APC candidates must stop, warning that the party would not condone further acts of political aggression.

Ward Coordinator Numbers Increased To 357

Adeola explained that the number of ward coordinators had been increased from 236 to 357 following a critical assessment of the peculiarities and organisational needs of various wards across the state. He charged the newly inaugurated coordinators to work round the clock to strengthen the party grassroots structures, warning that anyone found engaging in activities capable of causing disaffection or undermining the APC would be removed.

The senator also cautioned the beneficiaries against personalising the vehicles and motorcycles distributed to them, stressing that the items were provided strictly for party mobilisation and official assignments. He disclosed that plans were underway to provide Closed User Group telephone lines to the coordinators to improve communication and coordination across the state.

Adeola Links Grassroots Expansion To Two Million Votes

Adeola, who said the inauguration marked the end of his tour of the 20 local government areas of Ogun State, added that concerns and memoranda submitted by communities during the engagements would be incorporated into his economic blueprint and manifesto, tagged ITESIWAJU. He expressed confidence that the expanded grassroots structure would help the APC achieve its target of delivering two million votes for President Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

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The inauguration and distribution of vehicles were witnessed by the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former deputy governors Alhaja Salmot Badru and Prince Segun Adesegun; the Minister of State for Health, Dr Kunle Salako; Senator Lekan Mustapha; and the Director-General of the Ogun State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, among others.