APC Campaign Council Restricts Official Spokespersons to Yari, Alake, Idris After TV Incident

The APC Presidential Campaign Council has limited official spokespersons to three officials following a reorganisation of its media structure, a day after a controversial television appearance by a campaign spokesperson.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has reorganised its Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications to tighten control over official messaging, limiting the number of officials authorised to speak publicly on its behalf to three.

Under the new arrangement, only the campaign's Director-General, Abdulaziz Yari; the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, as official spokesperson; and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, are authorised to speak for the campaign. The Chief of Staff to the President and Deputy Director-General (Administration) of the campaign council, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the changes in a statement issued on Wednesday. He said the move was to ensure more cohesive, disciplined, and effective public engagement.

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"All previously announced persons in this capacity shall henceforth dissolve into the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications as members," the statement said. It added that all individuals previously announced as campaign spokespersons would now become members of the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications.

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Stations Advised To Note Media Spokesperson Changes

"Radio and TV stations are hereby advised to take note of these changes and act accordingly. The campaign will delegate appropriate person(s) for appearances where and when necessary," the statement added. The latest restructuring came a day after a controversial television appearance by APC campaign spokesperson, Alwan Hassan, who fielded questions during a Channels Television interview over the functionality of Nigeria's 112 emergency number.

During the Tuesday appearance on Politics Today, Hassan, while touting the toll number as one of the achievements of the administration, challenged the programme's anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, to dial the emergency number to demonstrate its functionality. However, repeated attempts to connect during the live broadcast were unsuccessful. Hassan suggested that a network problem might have affected the calls, while the presenter questioned the explanation.

Restructuring Follows Controversial Emergency Number TV Appearance

The campaign council's announcement came less than a day after the interview, although Gbajabiamila did not directly link the restructuring to the incident. The latest decision follows previous changes to the composition of the APC Presidential Campaign Council's media team since its formation in August. Previously, former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, was named Director-General, while Dele Alake was appointed lead spokesperson alongside four other officials.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, was also named coordinating director for media and strategic communications. The initial media team included Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, House of Representatives member Abdulmumin Jibrin, Lere Olayinka and Segun Sowunmi. Alake retained his position as spokesperson. The latest directive now draws a distinction between membership of the media and strategic communications directorate and the authority to speak officially on behalf of the campaign, limiting the latter to Yari, Alake and Idris.

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Hassan Claims Tinubu Won Election Without Buhari Support

With the new arrangement, the APC Presidential Campaign Council has established a narrower channel for official public communication, while other previously designated spokespersons will continue as members of the media and the strategic communications directorate. Meanwhile, in a separate development, APC's Hassan said Tinubu won the 2023 election on his own and that former President Muhammadu Buhari did not fully support him. Also, APC women mobilised support for Tinubu in Jigawa.