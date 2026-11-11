APC campaign council limits official spokespersons to Yari, Alake, and Idris

The APC Presidential Campaign Council has restricted official communication to three principal officials after a failed live demonstration of Nigeria's 112 emergency number.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has restricted official public communication to three principal officials, dissolving its previously announced spokespersons. The decision was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and Deputy Director-General (Administration) of the campaign council.

Gbajabiamila said only Director-General Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake, and Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris are authorised to speak for the campaign council. The reorganisation is intended to ensure what the statement described as more cohesive, disciplined and effective public engagement. Under the new arrangement, all individuals previously authorised to speak for the campaign will become ordinary members of the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications.

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Council Centralises Communication Under Three Officials

The council advised radio and television stations to take note of the new communication structure and comply with the directive. It added that other individuals would be designated to represent the campaign at media engagements only when necessary. The move effectively centralises the campaign council's public communication under Yari, Alake and Idris, ending the previous arrangement in which several individuals were authorised to speak on its behalf.

The statement read: Radio and TV stations are hereby advised to take note of these changes and act accordingly. The campaign will delegate appropriate person(s) for appearances where and when necessary. Gbajabiamila said the changes were approved to ensure a more cohesive, disciplined and effective public engagement. The development follows a failed attempt by a campaign spokesperson to demonstrate the functionality of Nigeria's 112 emergency number during a live television interview.

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The spokesperson, Hassan, appeared on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday, where he promoted the emergency number as an achievement of Tinubu's administration. He challenged Seun Okinbaloye, the programme's anchor, to dial 112 to demonstrate how Nigerians could access emergency assistance. Although Hassan insisted the number was functional and suggested a possible network glitch, Okinbaloye questioned the explanation, saying other calls from the studio connected successfully.

Restricted Spokespersons After Failed Emergency Demo

The incident raised questions about the campaign's public messaging and the functionality of the emergency number. Separately, allegations have emerged that some ministers pay billions of naira to secure appointments, adding to scrutiny of the administration. The APC campaign council's decision to restrict spokespersons is seen as an effort to control its public communication and avoid further embarrassing incidents. The council has not commented on the failed demo or the appointment allegations.

Radio and television stations have been advised to comply with the new directive. The campaign will delegate appropriate persons for appearances where and when necessary, according to the statement.