APC releases updated list of senatorial aspirants not cleared for Senate primary elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released an updated list of senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in its Senate primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections. The revised list shows a reduction from the earlier 47 names to 44 aspirants. Notable changes include the removal of former Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce, from the list.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released an updated list of senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in its Senate primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The revised list, issued on Monday by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, shows a reduction from the earlier 47 names to 44 aspirants. Notably, the name of former Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce, which appeared in the initial list, was removed in the updated version released by the party. The APC said the screening exercise was conducted in line with established procedures and guidelines governing the selection of candidates for the primaries.

In the statement, the party urged stakeholders to ensure transparency, orderliness, and integrity throughout the ongoing primary election process. Among those earlier affected was Senator Garba Musa Maidoki of Kebbi South, who had already resigned his membership of the APC prior to the screening outcome. Akpabio emerges winner of APC primary for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial seat





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Aspirants Senate Primary Elections Screening Exercise Selection Of Candidates Transparency Orderliness Integrity Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial Seat Akpabio

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