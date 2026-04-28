APC Releases Revised 2027 Election Timetable; King Charles Meets Trump to Strengthen UK-US Relations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adjusted its schedule for the 2027 general elections, detailing new dates for screening, primaries, and nomination fees. Meanwhile, King Charles III and former US President Donald Trump met to discuss improving diplomatic ties between the UK and the US.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has unveiled an updated timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, making significant adjustments to key dates for screening, primaries, appeals, and other internal party processes.

The announcement, made on Monday, was signed by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, and separately confirmed by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka. The party emphasized that the revised timetable aligns with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections.

According to the APC, the sale of nomination forms will commence on April 25 and conclude on May 2, 2026, with the submission of completed forms closing on May 4, 2026. Screening of aspirants is set to take place from May 6 to May 9, 2026, covering candidates for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, and presidential positions in a phased manner.

Screening appeals for State House of Assembly and House of Representatives aspirants will be held from May 12 to May 13, 2026. Primary elections are scheduled to begin on May 15, 2026, starting with the House of Representatives, followed by the Senate, State Houses of Assembly, governorship, and presidential primaries, concluding on May 23, 2026.

The party also disclosed the cost of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, with House of Assembly aspirants required to pay ₦1,000,000 and ₦5,000,000 respectively, House of Representatives aspirants ₦1,000,000 and ₦9,000,000, Senate aspirants ₦3,000,000 and ₦17,000,000, governorship aspirants ₦10,000,000 and ₦40,000,000, and presidential aspirants ₦30,000,000 and ₦70,000,000. In a move to promote inclusivity, the APC announced that female aspirants, youths, and persons with disabilities will only pay the Expression of Interest fee and 50 per cent of the Nomination fee for each position.

The party instructed that all payments be made into designated party accounts at Union Bank Plc (0239691733), UBA Plc (1025098328), and Zenith Bank Plc (1014008105). Meanwhile, in a separate development, King Charles III met with former US President Donald Trump in an effort to mend strained diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and the United States.

The meeting, which took place at Windsor Castle, was aimed at addressing recent tensions and fostering a renewed spirit of cooperation between the two nations. Both leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining strong bilateral ties and working together on global issues such as climate change, economic recovery, and international security





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