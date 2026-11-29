The All Progressives Congress dismisses Nigeria Election Intelligence System data showing Peter Obi leading a 2027 mock poll as fraudulent and legally invalid.

The All Progressives Congress has formally rejected data published by the Nigeria Election Intelligence System which alleged that Peter Obi secured a lead in a nationwide mock election for the 2027 general election. Dele Alake, spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, issued a statement on Sunday denouncing the figures as fictitious and intended to mislead the Nigerian electorate.

APC Spokesperson Denounces Fake Poll Numbers

Dele Alake explicitly described the five million votes credited to Peter Obi in the simulation as fraudulent and a deceptive tactic. He argued that the independent civic platform is a pro-Nigeria Democratic Congress and pro-Obi organization biased against the ruling party. Alake stressed that Nigerians should disregard these numbers entirely and not interpret them as a reliable indicator of political mood or future electoral outcomes.

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Technical Flaws in the Simulation Methodology

The mock election was designed to test the efficacy of the Independent National Electoral Commission bimodal voter accreditation system across 17,618 polling units. This sample represented approximately ten percent of the total 176,846 polling units found across 8,809 wards nationwide. The ballot papers excluded political party names or logos to prevent bias, using neutral color options such as AQUA, BLUE, COAL, CYAN, and GOLD instead.

Alake questioned how the Nigeria Election Intelligence System could assign votes to the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria Democratic Congress, or African Democratic Congress when the ballots contained no party identifiers. He noted that the commission has never announced official results through third-party entities. Under Nigerian electoral law, the commission alone holds the authority to announce election results at any level of governance.

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Discrepancies in Vote Count and Authority

The spokesperson raised significant concerns regarding the mathematical validity of the reported figures. He pointed out that the organization claimed to have generated more than 17 million votes from an exercise covering only a small fraction of the country. Alake asked on what basis or under whose authority the platform was presenting these simulation figures as actual election results.

He highlighted that the organization described the process on its website as a simulation. Consequently, the data generated should not be presented as reflecting actual voter preferences or credible electoral assessments. The APC campaign council viewed the publication as an online political game designed primarily to attract traffic and engagement rather than provide a serious political analysis.

Allegations of Disinformation Campaigns

Dele Alake accused opposition elements of attempting to manipulate public opinion through fake news and artificial intelligence-generated images. He argued that these tactics aim to discredit the electoral process and undermine the credibility of the commission. The spokesperson suggested these efforts are part of a broader strategy to force a predetermined electoral outcome for the upcoming cycle.

While acknowledging that the Obidient Movement might celebrate the simulation figures, Alake insisted that such celebrations must not be mistaken for an actual electoral victory. He urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation and to focus on the official processes managed by the relevant electoral authorities. The APC remains committed to addressing these attempts to distort public perception of the 2027 political landscape.