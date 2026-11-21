The All Progressives Congress held a major campaign event at Mapo Hall in Ibadan on Monday. Heavy security and road closures marked the gathering as supporters gathered for President Tinubu's address.

The All Progressives Congress organized a significant presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, ahead of President Bola Tinubu's scheduled appearance at Mapo Hall. The event drew large crowds of party members and local residents who converged on the historic venue starting in the early morning hours. This gathering served as a key platform for the ruling party to mobilize support in the Southwest region before the presidential candidate addresses the nation.

Security forces deployed a heavy presence to manage the influx of attendees and ensure the safety of the political leaders. Personnel from the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police, and the Federal Road Safety Corps barricaded all major roads leading to the venue. These security measures were implemented as early as seven in the morning, creating a controlled perimeter around Mapo Hall and the surrounding Beere area to prevent unauthorized access.

Also read Tinubu Mourns Bayelsa Boat Accident Victims, Orders Low-Key Ibadan APC Rally

The strict security protocols resulted in significant traffic disruptions across Ibadan. Commuters traveling from Mokola, Labiran, Beere, Iwo Road, and Challenge faced abrupted traffic flow and were forced to trek considerable distances on foot. The restrictions on vehicular movement prompted many residents and supporters to walk long distances to reach the venue, highlighting the high level of anticipation surrounding the event.

President Tinubu had previously directed that the Ibadan rally be conducted without excessive fanfare. This directive was issued as a gesture of sympathy for the victims of a tragic boat capsize that occurred near Ukubie/Oweikorogha in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State. The water accident resulted in the loss of lives among mourners who were traveling to a funeral, prompting a request for a subdued atmosphere at the campaign event.

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Despite the call for restraint, the venue was jam-packed by enthusiastic party supporters. Attendees were seen carrying flags representing various candidates contesting on the APC platform, wearing party uniforms, and displaying caps. The energy at Mapo Hall reflected the strong organizational power of the party, with the crowd size defying the initial expectations set by the president's directive for a low-key event.

Business activities in the vicinity of the rally experienced a noticeable boom due to the surge in foot traffic. Petty traders near the venue reported increased sales of goods, including political souvenirs, as visitors purchased mementos from the event. Commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators, however, reported reduced earnings as the road closures prevented their usual operations in the restricted zones.

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Ibadan prior to the main event, indicating the high-level political engagement at the rally. President Tinubu is scheduled to arrive at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, where he will meet with traditional rulers from across the South-West region. This meeting with traditional leaders is a strategic step before proceeding to Mapo Hall to address the assembled crowd and deliver his campaign message to the electorate.