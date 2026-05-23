APC Primary in Taraba State Exits with Victory for Kefas, Allegations of Manipulation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary election in Taraba State has concluded with victory for the governorship candidate of the state, Mr Agbu Kefas. He secured the APC ticket after defeating his rival, Mr Muazu Jaji, with a margin of 166,357 votes to 4,110 votes. However, the primary exercise was marred by allegations of manipulation and irregularities, prompting concerns among both parties and some aspirants. The primary has been the subject of internal tensions and allegations of manipulation, with some aspirants questioning the credibility of the voting process.

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, By Murtadha GusauICPC, El-Rufai and the quiet rebranding of Nigeria’s anti-corruption war, By Haroon Aremu. Gov. Agbu Kefas has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State after defeating former Minister of State for Transport, Muazu Jaji, in the party’s primary election held on Thursday, with Mr Kefas securing 166,357 votes, while Mr Jaji scored 4,110 votes, according to results announced by party officials





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APC Primary Agbu Kefas Muazu Jaji Taraba State Misconduct Manipulation Iguousities Allegations Incendency Politics Poltical Climate

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