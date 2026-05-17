APC Primary Election in Orlu: Structure Trumps Celebrity Influence as Omeogo Secures Resounding Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency in Imo State resulted in a decisive win for incumbent lawmaker High Chief (Hon.) Canice Moore Chigozie Nwachukwu, with 2,846 delegate votes against his opponent's 14. Paschal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest, entered the race with financial backing and celebrity status but faced the formidable challenge of entrenched political structures and grassroots loyalty. The outcome underscores the enduring dominance of party loyalty and grassroots mobilization over celebrity influence in Nigerian politics.

The recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency has become a hot topic of discussion in Imo State and across Nigeria, highlighting the supremacy of traditional political structure s over celebrity influence.

The contest featured a notable clash between Populist entrepreneur Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, who entered the race with significant financial backing, social media presence, and youth appeal, and incumbent lawmaker High Chief (Hon. ) Canice Moore Chigozie Nwachukwu, known as Omeogo, a stalwart within the APC structure.

Despite Cubana Chief Priest’s high-profile campaign, which included promises of substantial financial contributions to development projects, youth empowerment initiatives, and economic revitalization, Omeogo secured a landslide victory with 2,846 delegate votes compared to his opponent’s 14. This overwhelming margin underscored the power of party loyalty, grassroots mobilization, and long-standing political alliances in Nigerian politics.

Omeogo’s win was largely attributed to his deep-rooted connections within the party, reinforced by his status as a trusted ally of Governor Hope Uzodimma, with whom he shares a long-standing political relationship. Analysts suggest that Omeogo’s strength lies in his ward-level mobilization networks, community loyalty blocks, and firmly established ties within the APC hierarchy. His political career reflects a history of grassroots engagement and alignment with the party’s leadership, culminating in a decisive primary victory.

Meanwhile, Cubana Chief Priest’s foray into politics, despite his massive fanbase and financial resources, failed to shift the established order, raising questions about the effectiveness of celebrity influence in Nigerian party politics. Political pundits argue that his campaign may have been more successful had it begun at a lower legislative level, allowing for incremental integration into party structures.

The Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency, a stronghold of the APC and Governor Uzodimma’s political base, played a pivotal role in the election outcome, reinforcing the notion that loyalty to the party and its leadership supersedes personal charisma or wealth. The primary’s results have been interpreted as a case study in the resilience of political structures, where grassroots support and systemic alignment outweigh fleeting celebrity appeal.

The election also set the stage for broader discussions on the impact of celebrity politicians in Nigeria, where established networks continue to dictate internal party dynamics and electoral success. Omeogo’s victory solidified his position as a key political figure in Imo State, while Cubana Chief Priest’s brief yet widely publicized political bid offered insights into the challenges of bridging the gap between public popularity and party integration





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APC Primary Orlu Federal Constituency Cubana Chief Priest Canice Moore Nwachukwu Political Structure

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