President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been elected as the APC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, according to sources. The APC members have expressed confidence in his leadership. The party’s historic deployment of the direct primary system has been praised by many for demonstrating its commitment to internal democracy and wider participation of members in the selection process. APC supporters have been urged to begin door-to-door campaigning for the 2027 presidential election.

Nigerian politicians have congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general election. The APC members have expressed confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and praised the party’s historic deployment of the direct primary system.

Meanwhile, the use of direct primaries demonstrated the party’s commitment to internal democracy and wider participation of members in the selection process. APC supporters have been urged to begin door-to-door campaigning for the 2027 presidential election. The newly elected presidential candidate will prioritize sustainable development and national progress. Abdulrazaq Alasoadura, a former Ondo lawmaker, has commended APC stakeholders and faithful in the southwest for their support during the presidential primary.

Osita Okechukwu, said Tinubu’s victory in the presidential primary was both a triumph for internal democracy and a testament to the party’s deep commitment to internal democracy. Sanwo-Olu described the victory as well-deserved and commended APC members and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for the peaceful conduct of the primary election. Okechukwu praised Tinubu’s leadership and economic reforms, noting that the President had taken difficult but necessary decisions aimed at stabilising the economy and promoting long-term growth.

The governor expressed confidence that Nigerians would continue to support Tinubu’s vision for sustainable development and national progress. In a statement in Abuja, Abdulrazaq Alasoadura asked party faithful not to waste time selling the President’s achievements to the electorate after a successful presidential primary. She also commended APC stakeholders and faithful in the southwest for their support during the presidential primary. The political news has been absorbed and considered by various people.





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APC Presidential Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Election 2027 Internal Democracy Direct Primaries

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