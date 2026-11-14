APC Osun Holds Walk for Tinubu, Targets 2 Million Votes in 2027

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State staged a massive walk in Osogbo to mobilize support for President Tinubu's re-election, with leaders expressing confidence in securing two million votes in 2027.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Saturday held a massive walk in Osogbo to mobilize support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

The event, led by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, aimed to sensitize residents and prepare them to vote for all APC candidates. Party executives and leaders, wearing caps and vests inscribed with Othe yetola for PBAT, and others carrying placards with the party logo, converged at the Ayetoro area.

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The procession moved through Igbona, Olohunkoro, Old-Garage, Orisunbare, Ola-Iya, Fakunle, Gbodofon bridge, and Baruwa junction before terminating at the APC Party secretariat in Ogo-Oluwa, where leaders addressed members. Bola Oyebamiji, the APC governorship candidate in the last election, reiterated that the party is ready to deliver two million votes for Tinubu in January 2027.

Speaking with newsmen, he said, The essence of this event is to sensitise our people and prepare them to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our President, and all our candidates in the APC. You can see the crowd. This is a show of strength. It is fantastic and massive.

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This tells the whole of Nigeria that Osun is ready, and re-electing our President is non-negotiable. We are actually targeting 2 million votes, and I can tell you that it is achievable. Can't you see the crowd? This is organic.

Senator Fadahunsi Highlights Grassroots Support

This is not an imported crowd, Oyebamiji added. He also noted that the party has a good relationship with the Accord Party, saying they are welcome anytime to work with the APC for President Tinubu's re-election. Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, said the APC had the grassroots support required to surpass its two-million-vote target.

Fadahunsi reminded attendees that the state had 2.3 million registered voters and questioned what the party was doing with them if they were not actively engaging them. He asserted that everybody would vote for Tinubu, stating he had never seen a Yoruba man or woman who would not vote for their own son. The Senator described the current moment as an open window for Yoruba people to think twice and vote for their own.

He warned that if this opportunity was not seized, it might take another 10 to 15 years for the presidency to be available again. Fadahunsi posited that any party wanting to enjoy good luck and attract support in this region must vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates. Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, the APC candidate for Osun West Senatorial District, described the large crowd as a confirmation of organic votes.

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Akin Ogunbiyi Confirms Organic Vote Confidence

He stressed that the party was very confident that, by the grace of God, they would deliver for Tinubu, who is the son of the soil and a Yoruba man. Ogunbiyi specifically pledged that the APC was going to deliver 2 million votes for the President in this election cycle.

Engr Olalekan Badmus, the Managing Director of Marine and Operations at the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), said the President had performed well in every sector, which will guarantee people will vote for him in massive numbers. He concluded by stating that the march for 2 million votes had successfully demonstrated the strength of the APC in Osogbo under the leadership of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

The collective statements from these stakeholders underscored a unified front aiming to leverage demographic and political advantages to secure victory for the ruling party in the 2027 polls. The event served as a strategic mobilization effort ahead of the general elections, urging residents to vote massively for all party candidates.