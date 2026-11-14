APC Osun Rally Targets 2 Million Votes for Tinubu

APC stakeholders in Osun State led a massive rally in Osogbo ahead of 2027 elections, targeting 2 million votes to secure President Tinubu's re-election in January.

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State organized a significant political rally in Osogbo on Saturday, mobilizing supporters to demonstrate unwavering commitment to President Tinubu. The event was explicitly designed to galvanize the electorate ahead of the 2027 general elections, with a primary focus on securing a massive vote count for the ruling party.

Leading the procession through the streets of the state capital, prominent party figures urged residents to turn out in large numbers to support all APC candidates. This strategic move aims to solidify the party's political dominance in the region while ensuring that the presidential candidate benefits from a strong regional backing during the upcoming January 16 election.

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Massive Turnout Signals Political Strength

The walk commenced from Ayetoro, proceeded through Ajegunle, and concluded at Ogo-Oluwa, drawing a substantial crowd of party loyalists. Observers noted that the sheer size of the gathering served as a tangible display of the party's organizational capacity and grassroots support within Osun State.

Bola Oyebamiji, the former APC governorship candidate, characterized the turnout as an organic and fantastic show of strength. He emphasized that the demonstration was not manufactured but rather reflected genuine public enthusiasm, stating that the crowd visually confirmed the party's readiness to deliver the required electoral victory for the president.

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Strategic Goal of Two Million Votes

Party stakeholders articulated a clear and ambitious numerical target for the January 16 presidential election, aiming to secure exactly 2 million votes from Osun State. They expressed strong optimism that this goal is not only achievable but potentially exceedable, given the visible energy and numbers present during the Saturday rally.

Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahusi, representing the Osun East Senatorial District, argued that the demographic reality supports this target. He highlighted that the constituency holds approximately 2.3 million registered voters, suggesting that capturing the majority of this population is a realistic objective if the current mobilization efforts continue effectively.

Regional Identity and Voting Blocs

Key party leaders framed the campaign around regional identity, asserting that the Yoruba people have a natural inclination to support President Tinubu as one of their own. Senator Fadahusi posited that this cultural and ethnic alignment creates a unique political opportunity that must be seized to ensure the president's re-election, warning that such a favorable window may not open again for another 10 to 15 years.

Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, the APC candidate for Osun West Senatorial District, echoed these sentiments, expressing confidence that the party would deliver the 2 million vote target by the grace of God. He described the president as the son of the soil and a Yoruba man, implying that shared heritage is a decisive factor in the expected voter behavior.

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Leadership Recognition and Future Cooperation

Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and leader of the APC in Osun State, was credited with orchestrating the successful mobilization. Olalekan Badmus noted that the march effectively demonstrated the party's strength and unity under Oyetola's leadership, reinforcing the organizational structure ahead of the critical election period.

Despite the singular focus on the APC platform, Bola Oyebamiji clarified the party's stance on opposition groups, specifically mentioning the Accord. He stated that the APC maintains a good relationship with the Accord and welcomed their participation, indicating a willingness to work together in the broader political landscape while prioritizing the immediate goal of electoral victory.

Implications for 2027 and Beyond

While the immediate focus remains on the January 16 presidential election, the rally was also framed as preparation for the 2027 general elections. Stakeholders viewed the current momentum as a foundational step in securing long-term political stability and dominance for the All Progressives Congress in Osun State.

By combining numerical targets with appeals to regional loyalty and organizational strength, the APC leadership in Osun is attempting to create a comprehensive narrative of inevitability regarding their electoral success. The success of this strategy will depend on maintaining this high level of voter engagement and converting the visible support into actual ballots cast in January.