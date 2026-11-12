Police Arrest Suspect as APC Denies Role in Attack on NDC Town Hall Meeting in Lagos

Suspected political thugs attacked an NDC town hall meeting for Peter Obi in Ikeja, Lagos, injuring participants and prompting a police arrest as the APC and NDC traded blame.

Suspected political thugs attacked a Nigeria Democratic Congress town hall meeting organised for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Lagos on Thursday, triggering fresh political exchanges and heightened concerns over the safety of opposition activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The attackers, armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones, invaded Classic Event Place on Kudirat Abiola Way in Oregun, Ikeja, at about 11:00 a.m. as NDC supporters gathered ahead of Obi's expected appearance. Their arrival caused panic and forced participants to flee as chairs and other materials were scattered. Some supporters resisted the attackers and prevented them from taking over the venue. One suspected assailant was apprehended by the crowd, while others fled.

Also read Lagos APC denies involvement in attack on NDC town hall meeting in Ikeja

The confrontation spilled onto Kudirat Abiola Way, disrupting traffic as motorists made U-turns and pedestrians hurried away. Police officers reportedly fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd. Some participants sustained injuries, though the number of victims and the severity of their conditions had yet to be established. The Lagos State Police Command subsequently arrested a suspected attacker identified only as Ibrahim.

Suspect Denies Political Links in Viral Video

A viral video showed the suspect with his hands and legs tied inside a police patrol vehicle. The suspect denied being recruited to attack the gathering, claiming he had visited the venue to beg for money. NDC supporters alleged that the suspect and others arrived with weapons, including cutlasses, stones, bottles and sticks, damaged vehicles and fired gunshots to scare participants before they resisted.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Osa Director, questioned the motive behind the incident, asking in a post on X: Why is APC afraid of Peter Obi? There was, however, no independently established evidence linking the attackers to any political party. The identities of the attackers, their alleged sponsors and the circumstances surrounding the incident had not been independently established as of the time of filing this report.

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A police source said the NDC had failed to submit a notification letter for the meeting, comparing the situation with the visit of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. The police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said officers were still at the scene and had yet to submit a report on the incident. Our officers that will give us information about the incident are still on the field, trying to calm everything down over there, she said.

Lagos APC Denies Involvement in Attack

When they arrive and give us the information, we will update the media. The Lagos APC spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, described the allegations linking the ruling party to the attack as reckless, baseless and irresponsible. In a statement, he said the party had neither sponsored, encouraged, nor participated in any action capable of undermining the constitutional rights of political parties to assemble and canvass support.

Oladejo said it was curious that the attack occurred on the same day the APC flagged off its campaign for the 2027 general elections in Epe, several kilometres from Ikeja. He maintained that the party's political leaders, elected representatives, executives and campaign officials were mobilised for the Epe event. The entire APC political machinery in Lagos, without exception, was mobilised to Epe for this historic political engagement, he said.

Our leaders, elected representatives, party executives, campaign officials and critical stakeholders were fully committed to the success of that event. He challenged the NDC to present credible evidence to security agencies if it had any information linking individuals or groups to the incident, rather than resorting to social media allegations.

The spokesman also accused opposition elements of making threats capable of creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, urging security agencies to investigate what he described as increasingly bellicose political rhetoric. In an earlier exclusive interview with The PUNCH, Director accused the APC of resorting to what he described as barbaric politics. The attacks perpetrated against our members in Lagos State are unfortunate and unwarranted, he said.

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NDC Condemns Assault on Democracy

The hard-earned, ruinous APC is planning to destroy our hard-earned democracy by their desperation and demonic politics of barbarism. The NDC national leadership condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on democracy, citizens' fundamental rights and freedom of political association. In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of its National Campaign Council, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the party demanded an immediate investigation, the arrest and prosecution of all those responsible.

She said, We strongly condemn the reported violent attack on its supporters in Lagos by suspected political thugs. This is an unacceptable assault on democracy, citizens' fundamental rights and the freedom of political association. No political party or group has a monopoly on Nigeria, and no one has the right to use violence, intimidation or thuggery to silence opposing voices. Nigeria is not a conquered territory, and political participation is not a crime, the statement said.

We demand an immediate investigation, the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and an end to the dangerous culture of political violence we are witnessing in some states. Those who believe they can intimidate Nigerians into silence must understand that democracy belongs to the people, not to political thugs and their sponsors. The party urged Nigerians to turn out in large numbers during the 2027 elections, insisting that it would not be bullied out of exercising its democratic rights.

Obi Urges Nigerians to Vote in 2027

We urge Nigerians to come out in large numbers in 2027, exercise their democratic rights and vote for the NDC as part of the peaceful demand for accountable leadership and a different direction for our country. The NDC and its supporters will not be intimidated, silenced or bullied out of exercising their democratic rights. Addressing supporters at the gathering, Obi condemned the attack and brought one of the injured participants to the podium.

He said Nigerians must be able to participate freely in the democratic process without fear of violence or intimidation. The APC Presidential Campaign Council also condemned reported attacks in Edo, Cross River and Gombe states, as well as violence targeting political supporters and leaders across party lines. Its spokesman, Dele Alake, urged security agencies to intensify efforts to prevent further attacks, apprehend those responsible and ensure that perpetrators were punished in accordance with the law.

The council called on politicians and their supporters to exercise restraint, stressing that political disagreements should not degenerate into violence. The House of Representatives set up a committee to investigate rising violence nationwide. PANDEF and the CDD warned of growing threats to opposition activities. The incident has heightened concerns over the safety of opposition activities as the country moves toward the 2027 general elections.