APC National Secretary Declares Party the Only Proven Path to Electoral Victory in Nigeria

Ajibola Basiru, National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), asserts that the ruling party is Nigeria's only proven vehicle for electoral success. He argues that coalitions opposing the APC lack credibility and warns politicians against aligning with untested alternatives ahead of the 2027 elections.

National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress , Ajibola Basiru, has emphasized the necessity for serious politicians to align with the APC if they aspire to win national elections.

According to Basiru, apart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the APC stands as the only political party in Nigeria with a proven track record of electoral success. He argues that this history makes the APC the most potent political force in the country. Speaking with Arise News, Basiru stressed that the ruling party’s 2015 victory—which marked the first time an opposition party unseated an incumbent president—demonstrates its unparalleled electoral strength.

He further asserted that the coalitions forming against the APC ahead of the 2027 elections lack credibility, as they have yet to establish themselves as viable political alternatives, often appearing as mere distractions rather than serious challengers. The APC itself emerged from a historic political merger in 2013, uniting three major opposition parties—the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP)—to form a formidable coalition.

Under the leadership of then-presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari, the APC triumphed over the PDP’s Goodluck Jonathan in a landmark election that redefined Nigeria’s political landscape. Beyond election victories, Basiru highlighted the APC’s ability to mobilize resources and support, portraying the party as a well-oiled machine capable of delivering electoral success. He cautioned aspiring politicians against being swayed by coalitions that lack a proven history, urging them instead to leverage the APC’s established infrastructure for a higher chance of victory.

Critics, however, have questioned the APC’s governance record, pointing to economic and social challenges as evidence of its shortcomings. Nonetheless, the party’s strategic dominance in electoral politics remains a key factor in discussions about Nigeria’s future leadership





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Nigeria Politics APC Dominance 2027 Election Strategy All Progressive Congress Opposition Coalitions

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