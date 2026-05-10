APC National Chairman Explains Why Some Governors Skipped Screening Committee

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has clarified the reasons why some governors missed their screening dates before the party’s committee. He attributed it to official engagements, especially the Governor of Rivers State, the Governor of Kwara State, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda has explained why some governors had yet to appear before the party’s screening committee .

While speaking with journalists after the APC screening exercise at the Plateau Governors Lodge in Abuja on Saturday, he attributed it to official engagements in their respective states, specifically mentioning the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru. He also stated that the party understands the responsibilities attached to their offices as chief executives of their states.

He added that any governor who has issues to attend to can call the screening committee at their own will and convenience, promising a room for screening at their convenience





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Governance All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Democratic Governance Screening Committee Official Engagements Chief Executives River State Government Kwara State Government Ebonyi State Government

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