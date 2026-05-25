APC National Chairman Explains Governor Fubara's Withdrawal

The APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has explained the reasons behind Governor Siminalayi Fubara's withdrawal from the party's governorship primary. The party followed due process throughout the exercise and Fubara withdrew voluntarily after passing the screening process and being cleared to contest.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has explained that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State withdrew from the party’s governorship primary due to personal reasons.

Fubara had earlier announced his decision to step down from the race, citing the need to prioritize peace, stability, and unity in the state ahead of the 2027 governorship election. In a statement, Yilwatda dismissed suggestions that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, influenced the outcome of the APC primary in Rivers State, stating that Wike is not a member of the party, being instead a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC National Chairman also addressed the disqualification of some aspirants who ran for the 2027 general elections, urging everyone to be financially active members of the party to be qualified to contest for any position. When questioned about Senator Kingsley Chinda, who is a 'minority leader in the lower chamber but secured the APC governorship ticket in Rivers State, Yilwatda stated that Chinda defected to the party and therefore qualifies for full rights once registered





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APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda Governor Siminalayi Fubara Rivers State Governorship Primary 2027 General Elections ACU Consent Waiver.

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