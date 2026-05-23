APC National Chairman Confident of Landslide Victory in 2027 General Elections

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed confidence that the party will record a landslide victory in the 2027 general elections. He made the remark after casting his vote in the party’s ongoing presidential primary election.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Nentawe Yilwatda , has expressed confidence that the party will record a landslide victory in the 2027 general elections .

Yilwatda made the remark on Saturday in Dungun, Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, shortly after casting his vote in the party’s ongoing presidential primary election. Describing the APC as the party to beat, the chairman said the party’s widespread acceptance across the country placed it among the largest political parties in Africa.

Yilwatda also pledged to reconcile aggrieved members of the party, particularly those who lost in the recent primaries, saying the move would strengthen the party’s chances ahead of the general elections. Senator Lalong also assured of his support for the APC national chairman in ensuring victory for the party at all levels in 2027.

Similarly, the Chairman of Kanke Local Government Area, Lapchin Golime, pledged strong support for the party’s candidates, promising overwhelming votes for President Bola Tinubu and the Plateau State Governor in the forthcoming elections.

"We promise 99 per cent votes in Kanke for the president and our governor. This is because we have seen and tested the real dividend of democracy in our communities," he said





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All Progressives Congress APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda Landslide Victory 2027 General Elections President Bola Tinubu Plateau State Governor Senator Lalong Chairman Of Kanke Local Government Area Lapchin Golime Presidential Primary Election Reconciliation Of Aggrieved Members Support For Party Candidates Overwhelming Votes Real Dividend Of Democracy Dungun Kanke Local Government Area Of Plateau State

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