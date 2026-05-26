APC National Chairman Claims Massive Political Shift Toward President Bola Tinubu

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda asserts that former supporters of Peter Obi and the PDP, particularly in the South South and Christian regions, have fully transitioned their support to President Tinubu.

The political landscape of Nigeria is witnessing a significant transformation as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has publicly declared a massive shift in political allegiances.

In a series of bold assertions, Yilwatda stated that a substantial number of citizens, particularly Christians who previously threw their weight behind the 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, have now shifted their loyalty to fully back President Bola Tinubu. This claim suggests a strategic realignment within the country's voting blocs, indicating that the divisions witnessed during the previous electoral cycle are beginning to dissolve in favor of the current administration.

According to the APC chairman, the momentum is swinging heavily toward the presidency, signaling a new era of political consolidation for the ruling party. To substantiate these claims, Prof. Yilwatda pointed toward the tangible growth of the APC's influence within the legislative and executive arms of government.

He highlighted a stark contrast between the party's standing in 2023 and its current position, specifically noting a dramatic increase in the number of governors and members of the House of Assembly who are now aligned with the APC. Most notably, he emphasized the expansion of the party's presence in the Senate, claiming that the number of senators supporting the party has grown from roughly 50 to over 90.

This surge in numerical strength is presented as empirical evidence that the political tide has turned, moving away from the opposition and toward the leadership of President Bola Tinubu. The chairman views this growth not merely as a series of individual defections but as a systemic migration of political power across various tiers of government.

Furthermore, the APC chairman addressed the critical role of religious and regional sentiments in Nigerian politics. He specifically mentioned states such as Plateau and Nasarawa, along with several other northern territories, where Christian communities had previously supported Peter Obi. Yilwatda argued that the religious sentiments that drove those voting patterns in 2023 have largely dissipated. He asserted that today, these communities, from the state governors to the members of the National Assembly, are standing firmly with President Tinubu.

By claiming that these religious divides are no longer the primary driver of political affiliation, Yilwatda is suggesting that the administration has successfully navigated the complexities of faith-based politics to create a more unified front. Beyond the northern states, the National Chairman focused on the South South zone, a region that has historically been a stronghold for the Peoples Democratic Party and, more recently, a center of support for Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

Yilwatda claimed that the South South has now completely transitioned its support to President Tinubu. This is a significant claim given the geopolitical importance of the oil-rich South South and its traditional resistance to the APC's influence. The assertion that the entire region is now aligned with the president suggests a total collapse of the opposition's grip on the area.

This strategic shift is seen as a major victory for the APC, potentially isolating the opposition and providing the president with a broader mandate to implement his policy agenda across the federation. Overall, the chairman's statements reflect a confident outlook on the stability and expanding reach of the current government's political coalition





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