APC Members Protest Consensus Candidacy of Raheem Tunji in Kwara State

A detailed look at the protests by APC members in Kwara State who are demanding the zoning of the federal constituency ticket to Ekiti Local Government Area to prevent Raheem Tunji from seeking a fourth term.

The political landscape of Kwara State has been thrown into a state of turbulence as members of the All Progressives Congress within the Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency have openly voiced their opposition to the potential adoption of Raheem Tunji as the consensus candidate for the upcoming 2027 elections.

This unrest reached a boiling point during a gathering at a voting center in Omu-Aran, where party faithfuls transformed a primary election atmosphere into a site of passionate protest. The aggrieved members, driven by a desire for fair representation, chanted solidarity songs and demanded that the party ticket be zoned to the Ekiti Local Government Area.

This movement is not merely a disagreement over a single candidate but a broader reflection of the tension between established political power and the demand for equitable distribution of elective offices among the various local government areas that make up the constituency. A video capturing the intensity of the protest has circulated widely across social media platforms, highlighting the visible frustration of party members who believe that allowing a lawmaker to seek a fourth consecutive term is an affront to the principles of internal democracy and fairness.

Raheem Tunji, the current representative for the constituency, first secured his seat through a bye-election in 2018 and has successfully maintained his position through two subsequent general elections. While his supporters point to his track record and familiarity with the legislative process, his detractors argue that his prolonged tenure has created a bottleneck for other aspiring leaders within the region. The constituency itself is a complex political entity comprising four distinct local government areas: Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun, and Oke-Ero.

With approximately eleven different aspirants currently vying for the APC candidacy, the competition is fierce. The demand for zoning is rooted in the belief that political offices should rotate among these four areas to ensure that no single local government dominates the representation of the federal constituency.

This dispute underscores the critical role that zoning plays in Nigerian politics, where it is often used as a tool to maintain peace and ensure a sense of belonging among diverse ethnic or geographical blocs. This localized conflict in Kwara State is a microcosm of a much larger national debate regarding the tenure of lawmakers in Nigeria's National Assembly. For years, there has been an ongoing discussion about the merits and drawbacks of lawmakers who remain in parliament for decades.

On one hand, critics argue that the phenomenon of long-term incumbency stifles the emergence of younger, more innovative politicians and weakens the democratic fabric of the party. They contend that when a few individuals hold onto power for too long, it discourages new entrants from joining the political fray and limits the diversity of perspectives available in the legislative chamber. The current situation in the Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero constituency is a prime example of how these systemic issues manifest as grassroots instability.

Conversely, proponents of long-term tenure emphasize the value of legislative experience and the strategic advantage of ranking. In the Nigerian parliamentary system, seniority often dictates the allocation of leadership roles in influential committees and provides better access to strategic government positions.

High-profile figures such as Ahmad Lawan and Ali Ndume in the Senate, as well as Nicholas Mutu and Muktar Betara in the House of Representatives, are often cited as examples of how long-serving members can wield significant influence to benefit their constituencies. These veterans are seen as having the necessary networks and institutional knowledge to effectively lobby for national appointments and secure critical infrastructure projects for their home districts.

However, as political consciousness grows among the electorate, the argument for experience is increasingly clashing with the demand for power rotation. Political analysts observe that these disputes over zoning are becoming more frequent as communities become more aware of their rights to equitable representation. The tension witnessed in Omu-Aran suggests that the era of uncontested consensus candidates may be waning, as party members are now more willing to challenge the status quo.

The struggle within the APC in Kwara South indicates a shift toward a more competitive internal democratic process, where the legitimacy of a candidate is measured not just by their longevity in office, but by their adherence to the principles of fairness and inclusivity. As the 2027 election cycle approaches, the resolution of this dispute will serve as a litmus test for the APC's ability to manage internal dissent and balance the needs of experienced incumbents with the aspirations of emerging political leaders





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APC Kwara State Raheem Tunji Political Zoning Nigerian National Assembly

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