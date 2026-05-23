APC Members in Katsina State Declare Support for President Tinubu's Re-election Bid

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Katsina State has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor of Katsina State , Dikko Radda, has stated that members of the All Progressives Congress, APC , in the state have declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections .

Radda made this known while speaking with journalists during the party's exercise in his hometown on Saturday. He noted that party members across wards and local government areas participated in the process to reaffirm their support for the President. According to him, party members turned out in large numbers to demonstrate their support for President Tinubu as the party's preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Radda commended the turnout of supporters, describing it as a sign of confidence in the leadership of the APC and the country's democratic process. He also dismissed criticisms against the President, insisting that Tinubu continues to enjoy strong backing from party members and the wider population in Katsina State. The governor expressed optimism that the APC would record a strong performance in the 2027 elections across all levels of government.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has presented the results of the Lagos APC primary election to President Tinubu. The presentation is seen as a significant development in the APC's preparations for the 2027 general elections. It is worth noting that the APC is expected to face stiff competition from other political parties in the 2027 elections, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

However, with the support of party members and the wider population, the APC is optimistic about its chances of success in the elections. The APC's chances of success in the 2027 elections will depend on several factors, including the party's internal dynamics, the performance of its candidates, and the level of support it receives from the population. With the support of party members and the wider population, the APC is optimistic about its chances of success in the elections.

In conclusion, the APC's preparations for the 2027 general elections are in full swing, with party members and supporters showing their support for President Tinubu's re-election bid. The presentation of the Lagos APC primary results to President Tinubu is a significant development in the APC's preparations for the 2027 general elections





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APC President Tinubu Katsina State 2027 General Elections Lagos APC Primary Election

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