APC Members Endorse Eshilokun as Consensus Candidate for Lagos Central District

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos Mainland Local Government area, endorsed Senator Wasiu Eshilokun as the party's consensus candidate for the Lagos Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Members of the All Progressives Congress , APC , in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area on Monday endorsed Senator Wasiu Eshilokun as the party’s consensus candidate for the Lagos Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Eshilokun, who currently represents Lagos Central in the Senate, was affirmed during the APC senatorial primary election held at Evans Square in Ebute Metta, Lagos. The exercise attracted a large turnout of party faithful and supporters, while security operatives were stationed at the venue to maintain order and ensure a peaceful process. Addressing party members during the exercise, the APC Electoral Officer for Lagos Mainland, Adisa Gbangbala, praised participants for conducting themselves peacefully throughout the primary.

According to him, the affirmation of Eshilokun as the consensus candidate followed extensive consultations and mutual agreement among party stakeholders and members within the local government area. Speaking at the event, the APC candidate for Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency, Kazeem Omolaja, described the massive support shown for Eshilokun as a reflection of the senator’s popularity and acceptance among party members.

Omolaja, who emerged victorious in the party’s House of Representatives primary election held on Saturday, appreciated party members for their continued trust in the APC leadership.

‘I am happy to be here to show my solidarity with Sen. Eshilokun and the people of Lagos Mainland for trusting us with their votes,’ he said. The senatorial primary was conducted peacefully, with party leaders and supporters expressing confidence in the APC’s preparations ahead of the 2027 elections





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All Progressives Congress APC Senator Wasiu Eshilokun Lagos Mainland Local Government Area Evans Square Kazeem Omolaja

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