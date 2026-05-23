APC members and Tompolo supporters celebrate President Tinubu's early lead in presidential primary

The article describes a gathering of APC members and supporters of former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo (known as Tompolo), who stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja to celebrate what they perceived as President Bola Tinubu's early dominance in the ongoing presidential primaries.

Some APC members and Tompolo supporters jubilating over President Bola Tinubu ’s early lead in the presidential primary at the party secretariat in Abuja on Saturday.

Supporters loyal to former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, stormed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja to celebrate what they described as President Bola Tinubu’s early dominance in the party’s ongoing presidential primaries. They arrived at the APC headquarters in large numbers, expressing confidence that Tinubu would coast to victory in the exercise





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APC Presidential Primary Bola Tinubu Tompolo Supporters Support Nigerian Politics Nigerian Presidential Campaign

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