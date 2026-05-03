APC Leaders Unite at FCT Chairman’s Son’s Wedding, Signal Growing Party Momentum

Prominent APC members in the FCT, including former Senator Aduda and House of Representatives aspirant Sarah Ivie Adidi, attended the wedding of the FCT APC Chairman’s son, showcasing party unity and momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

A significant gathering of leading figures from the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) took place in Abuja this past Saturday, centered around a celebratory occasion – the wedding of the eldest son of Alhaji Tanko Ishaku Yamawo , the FCT Chairman of the APC .

The event drew a diverse crowd of party stalwarts, including former Senator Philip Aduda, and Sarah Ivie Adidi, a hopeful candidate for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, alongside numerous other prominent APC members. The wedding itself was a vibrant and culturally rich affair, characterized by lively music and traditional displays, fostering a palpable sense of unity and camaraderie amongst those in attendance.

The atmosphere was one of shared joy and political networking, demonstrating the strength of the APC presence within the FCT. Sarah Ivie Adidi, seizing the opportunity presented by the gathering, extended her heartfelt congratulations to Alhaji Yamawo and his family on this auspicious occasion. She offered sincere prayers for the newly married couple, wishing them a lifetime of happiness and a strong, lasting bond.

Beyond the personal felicitations, Adidi thoughtfully emphasized the importance of core values in building a successful marriage, urging the couple to establish their union on a solid foundation of love, patience, understanding, and mutual respect. Recognizing the strategic importance of the event, Adidi also proactively engaged in discussions with Senator Aduda and other key stakeholders, subtly advancing her political aspirations for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency.

This networking demonstrated her commitment to building relationships and garnering support as she prepares to contend for the seat in the House of Representatives. The event served as a dual purpose – a celebration of family and a platform for political maneuvering within the APC structure. The wedding ceremony was widely praised by attendees for its meticulous organization and memorable execution.

Members of the APC within the FCT expressed their appreciation to the Yamawo family for hosting such a well-planned and enjoyable event, highlighting its role in strengthening the bonds of community and reinforcing shared values among party members. Political analysts observing the event noted the substantial turnout of APC leaders and members from various wards throughout the FCT.

This strong representation was interpreted as a clear indication of the growing unity and increasing momentum within the party in the FCT, particularly as the nation looks ahead to the 2027 elections. The event wasn't merely a social gathering; it was a visible demonstration of the APC’s organizational strength and its growing influence in the region. The high-profile attendance signals a coordinated effort to consolidate support and prepare for future electoral contests.

The successful event is likely to be leveraged by the APC FCT chapter to further galvanize its base and attract new members, solidifying its position as a major political force in the capital territory. The display of unity and the active participation of key figures suggest a renewed sense of purpose and a collective determination to achieve success in upcoming elections.

The event’s positive reception and the optimistic outlook it fostered are indicative of a party on the rise within the FCT





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APC FCT Abuja Wedding Senator Aduda Sarah Ivie Adidi Alhaji Tanko Ishaku Yamawo 2027 Elections Political Gathering Party Unity

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