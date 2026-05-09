APC Leaders Confident in Opposition's Zoning Decision, Deficits in Opposition's Internal Strength, and Electoral Performance

APC leaders, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, Hope Uzodimma, and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), dismissed concerns over the opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to the South. They assured that the opposition's decision wouldn't affect President Muhammadu Buhari's electoral prospects ahead of the 2027 election. Responding to the opposition's hypothesis of dividing the president's support, the PGF chairman asserted that the APC had the majority wave and withstood any opposition forces.

The APC leaders expressed confidence that the opposition's zoning decision would not jeopardize President Muhammadu Buhari's reelection chances. They cited the ruling party's widespread political control, the opposition's internal divisions, and the opposition's weak electoral performance as reasons.

Hope Uzodimma also dismissed the significance of the recent defection of federal lawmakers to the opposition party. The APC chairman further discussed the National Assembly leadership and his own ambitions regarding the senate. Recent screening exercises saw high-profile aspirants from various states across the country participate





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