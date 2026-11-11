APC Leader Praises Governor Okpebholo's Security and Infrastructure Gains Ahead of Edo State Anniversary

Edo APC chief applauds Governor Monday Okpebholo for improving security, road projects and public confidence as the administration approaches its second anniversary.

All Progressives Congress leader Julius Olele of Edo State praised Governor Monday Okpebholo for significant security and infrastructure advances as the administration nears its second anniversary on Thursday, November 12, 2024. The comments were made during an interview with The PUNCH ahead of the milestone.

Key Achievements of Okpebholo's Administration

Olle highlighted four main areas where the governor's office has made progress. First, security has seen a marked improvement; the government has collaborated closely with the police, military and intelligence agencies to counter kidnapping, cult violence and other crime. Second, several road construction and rehabilitation projects have been completed, including the Ramat Park and Adesuwa flyovers in Benin City and works in rural communities across Edo. Third, the administration has restored public confidence by maintaining a visible presence through routine site visits and transparent communication with residents. Fourth, community‑based security initiatives and tougher measures against criminal activity have strengthened law enforcement and deterrence.

Also read Okpebholo vows to tackle flooding, rehabilitate Edo roads

Stakeholder Views on Governance and Infrastructure

Olle, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Edo, endorsed the governor's hands‑on approach, noting that frequent visits to project sites demonstrate a personal commitment to quality and timely delivery. He also acknowledged that unfinished road projects remain a challenge, especially during the rainy season, but urged contractors to sustain momentum. In his view, the successes of the past two years lay a solid foundation for further development if the current pace persists.

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Impact on Residents and Future Outlook

Residents now report higher confidence in personal safety, noting that reduced criminal activity has opened opportunities for local businesses and encouraged the return of Edo diaspora. Improved transportation infrastructure is expected to lower freight costs and stimulate commerce across the state. Looking ahead, Okpebholo plans to continue expanding security measures and accelerating incomplete road projects. The administration's next steps include maintaining regular project oversight and ensuring quality controls during construction, with a goal of completing stalled works before the end of the rainy season. The anniversary celebrations will also serve as a platform for announcing new developmental initiatives and reinforcing the commitment to a safer, more connected Edo State.