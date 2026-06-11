APC Launches Massive Grassroots Campaign for 2027 Elections

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors plan to deploy 4.4 million canvassers across Nigeria to promote President Tinubu's achievements and secure a second term.

The All Progressives Congress has initiated a massive strategic operation aimed at fortifying its presence across the entire Nigerian landscape. This ambitious move, spearheaded by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, signifies a proactive approach to the 2027 general elections.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, who leads the Progressive Governors Forum, unveiled this comprehensive strategy during a high-level national mobilisation retreat in the capital city of Abuja. The event, centered on the theme of Building a Unified National Mobilisation Architecture, served as a gathering point for the most influential figures within the party, including various governors, ministers, and key stakeholders.

The primary objective of this initiative is to establish a robust and seamless communication channel between the federal government and the ordinary citizens residing in every corner of the federation. The scale of the planned deployment is unprecedented in its detail and reach. The party intends to flood every single one of the 176,846 polling units across the country with a dedicated team of advocates.

By assigning exactly twenty-five canvassers to each specific polling unit, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors aim to create a civic force exceeding 4.4 million individuals. This mathematical approach to political engagement is designed to transform the nature of the campaign from mere aspiration to organized certainty. Governor Uzodimma emphasized that the difference between simply hoping for victory and actively organizing for it lies in this level of granular penetration.

The structure is meticulously designed to span six geopolitical zones, all thirty-six states, the federal capital territory, 774 local government areas, and over eight thousand wards, ensuring that no community is left uninformed about the party vision. Beyond the numbers, the strategy emphasizes a sophisticated method of public engagement. The canvassers are being instructed to avoid the pitfalls of political arrogance and aggressive rhetoric. Instead, the focus is on persuasion, discipline, and patriotism.

The goal is to defend the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by presenting evidence of performance rather than resorting to insults or temper tantrums when faced with criticism. This disciplined approach is seen as essential for winning over a diverse electorate that may be skeptical of current economic conditions. By answering difficult questions with patience and truth, the party hopes to bridge the gap between government policy and public perception, fostering a more supportive environment for the presidency.

Central to this mobilization is the promotion of the Renewed Hope Agenda. Governor Uzodimma argued that the current administration has shown remarkable courage in implementing difficult economic reforms that previous leaders were too timid to attempt. While acknowledging that these changes brought initial hardships, the APC leadership maintains that these reforms are necessary for the long-term stability and growth of the Nigerian economy.

The Renewed Hope Agenda is presented not as a temporary government program, but as a foundational blueprint for the total reconstruction of the nation. The party believes that the results of these policies are beginning to manifest, creating a trajectory of progress that justifies a second term for President Tinubu. Through this massive grassroots network, the APC intends to ensure that every citizen understands how these macroeconomic shifts translate into tangible benefits for their local communities





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