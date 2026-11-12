APC Launches 2027 Campaign in Niger State for Tinubu and Bago

The APC flags off coordinated 2027 general election campaigns in Niger State, with Minister Idris and Governor Mohammed Bago rallying support for President Bola Tinubu.

The All Progressives Congress officially commenced its coordinated Presidential and Gubernatorial campaign activities in Niger State on Thursday. This strategic launch marks the beginning of intensified grassroots mobilization across all local government areas in the region. The mobilization efforts are designed to build momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections. Party leaders emphasized the need for a unified front to secure victories at both federal and state levels.

Minister Idris Highlights Grassroots Strength

Senior Minister Idris expressed strong confidence that Niger State will deliver an overwhelming victory for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Mohammed Bago. He cited the growing support for the All Progressives Congress and the significant development strides recorded under both administrations. Idris was particularly delighted by the impressive turnout of party faithful and supporters at the flag-off event. He described the gathering as a strong demonstration of the party's grassroots strength, unity, and growing acceptance across the state.

Also read 2027: APC chieftain Mumuni reaffirms support for Tinubu’s re-election bid

The Minister noted that the enthusiasm displayed by party members reflected their confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Bago. He emphasized their determination to sustain the development initiatives being implemented at both federal and state levels. Idris stated that this collective energy is crucial for maintaining political momentum and ensuring voter engagement throughout the electoral cycle. His remarks underscored the belief that the current leadership has earned the trust of the populace through tangible results.

Federal Economic Reforms and Infrastructure Focus

Idris highlighted that the Tinubu administration remains focused on implementing far-reaching economic reforms. These reforms aim to strengthen national infrastructure and expand opportunities for Nigerians. The federal government is also laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth and long-term prosperity. These national efforts are seen as complementary to the state-level initiatives being pursued in Niger State.

Advertisement

The Minister noted the Governor's development initiatives, particularly investments in infrastructure and agriculture. These efforts are contributing to Niger State's transformation and strengthening its strategic role in Nigeria's agricultural development. Idris emphasized the importance of unity and sustained engagement among party members. He argued that the All Progressives Congress's electoral prospects would be strengthened by its ability to communicate the achievements of both administrations. Effective communication and close engagement with communities are viewed as key strategies for success.

Governor Bago Confident of Renewed Mandate

Speaking at the event, Governor Mohammed Bago expressed confidence that the achievements of his administration over the past three years would earn him another mandate from the people of Niger State. He maintained that his administration's performance across key sectors would speak for itself at the polls. The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to securing a decisive victory for President Tinubu in the state. He declared that the All Progressives Congress remains the dominant political force in Niger State.

Senator Bago expressed confidence in the party's ability to secure overwhelming electoral victories in 2027. His statement reflects a strategic outlook based on the current political landscape and the administration's track record. The focus is on leveraging recent developments to win public support. This confidence is shared by federal party officials who see Niger State as a critical battleground.

Agricultural Connectivity and Food Security

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Abdullahi, highlighted Niger State's strategic importance to Nigeria's food security agenda. He noted that the Bago administration's investments in road infrastructure are improving connectivity between agricultural production centers and markets. This infrastructural improvement is seen as vital for the state's agricultural sector.

Advertisement

Senator Abdullahi explained that improved transportation networks would facilitate the movement of agricultural produce. This enhancement aims to reduce logistical challenges and strengthen agricultural value chains. Strengthening these chains is expected to increase food availability and create new economic opportunities. The Minister's remarks connected federal food security goals with state-level infrastructure projects. This synergy is presented as a key factor in the party's broader campaign narrative for the 2027 elections.