APC in Ogun State Unveils Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun as 2027 Deputy Governorship Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has named Alhaja Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun, a seasoned Chartered Accountant and corporate executive, as the deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 general election. She will run alongside Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi), the party's governorship flagbearer. Governor Dapo Abiodun announced the decision during a strategic caucus meeting, citing consultations with stakeholders and adherence to the party's zoning arrangement for Ogun East. The move is viewed as a strategic effort to attract professional women and voters in the eastern senatorial district. Governor Abiodun also highlighted the unprecedented unity and consensus that characterized the party's recent primaries, resulting in 39 candidates emerging without internal conflict. Both Adeola and Adegunwa-Balogun emphasized their complementary strengths and shared commitment to Ogun State's development.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Ogun State has officially announced Alhaja Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun as the deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections. She will serve as the running mate to the party's governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola , popularly known as Yayi.

The unveiling took place during a strategic caucus meeting at the APC secretariat in Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta, with Governor Dapo Abiodun presiding. Governor Abiodun explained that the selection followed extensive consultations with party leaders and stakeholders, adhering to the earlier zoning agreement that reserved the deputy governor slot for Ogun East senatorial district, subsequently micro-zoned to Ijebu Central Federal Constituency.

Alhaja Adegunwa-Balogun, a 51-year-old Chartered Accountant, currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Finance and Administration at Rite Foods Limited. Political analysts interpret her nomination as a calculated effort by the incumbent party to enhance its appeal among professional women, the business community, and voters in Ogun East, thereby broadening its electoral base ahead of the 2027 polls.

Governor Abiodun used the occasion to celebrate the remarkable unity displayed by the APC during its recent primaries across Ogun State. He described the process as historic, noting that for the first time, the party produced 39 candidates for various elective offices without internal strife, litigation, or factionalism. He emphasized that a consensus-driven approach, started with the governorship primary, created a ripple effect that ensured smooth senatorial, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly primaries.

The governor praised aspirants who stepped down for the party's unity, calling their sacrifices foundational to the APC's stability and preparedness. He also revealed that national APC leaders had commended the Ogun State chapter for its orderly and conflict-free conduct. Abiodun reiterated the geographical equity rationale, stating that with the governorship candidate from the western part of the state, the deputy position was zoned to the east to ensure fairness.

He confirmed that while the state leadership had accepted the choice, final ratification would occur at the August body meeting of the party. In his remarks, Senator Solomon Adeola expressed full confidence in his running mate, highlighting her professional expertise, leadership qualities, and dedication to public service. He stated that her background in corporate finance and administration would provide a valuable complementary skill set to his own vision for the state.

Accepting the nomination, Alhaja Adegunwa-Balogun described it as a profound call to duty and a privilege to serve the people of Ogun State. She drew upon over three decades of experience in corporate leadership, governance, and administration, asserting that her career had prepared her for the responsibilities of public office.

She also referenced her longstanding exposure to public service, noting that her association with governance dates back to 1999, and her husband's distinguished career in public administration-serving as a Principal Officer in the Lagos State House of Assembly from 2003 to 2015 and later as Executive Secretary and CEO of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund-provided her with deeper insight into effective leadership and service delivery. She pledged to dedicate her energy and expertise to advancing the development agenda of Ogun State, vowing to be a steadfast partner to Senator Adeola in building an inclusive and prosperous future for all citizens





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APC Ogun State 2027 Election Deputy Governorship Candidate Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun Solomon Adeola Dapo Abiodun Zoning Ogun East Party Unity Chartered Accountant Rite Foods

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