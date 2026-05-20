APC in Kebbi State Issues Warning to Senator Maidoki Over Political Comments, Denies Internal Crisis

The Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Senator Garba Musa Maidoki against political comments that could incite the public, following his remarks during a rally in Zuru. The APC described Maidoki's comments as irresponsible and politically motivated, and urged him to take responsibility for his political challenges.

The Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), APC , has cautioned Senator Garba Musa Maidoki against what it described as attempts to incite the public over his political grievances , following remarks allegedly made by the senator during a rally in Zuru and criticisms of the state government and the Zuru Emirate Council.

The APC described Maidoki's comments as irresponsible and politically motivated. The senator's recent actions stemmed from frustration linked to his political situation, and his resignation from the APC was based on unfounded claims of internal disagreements. The party also defended the Emir of Zuru against allegations of partisanship and urged Maidoki to take responsibility for his political challenges





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All Progressives Congress APC Senator Garba Musa Maidoki Political Grievances Attempts To Incite The Public Internal Crisis Political Comments

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