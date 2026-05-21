APC in Jigawa State Affirms Consensus Governorship Candidate for 2027 Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State confirmed Governor Umar Namadi as its consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 general election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has affirmed Governor Umar Namadi as its consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 general election . The confirmation was made by Isa Sadik, chairman of the state governorship primary election committee, who observed the process in the presence of security agencies and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Delegates from the 287 political wards in the state unanimously endorsed Governor Namadi as the APC’s sole governorship candidate. Sadik declared Umar Namadi as the party’s candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election based on the Electoral Act and the APC constitution. At the event, the APC state chairman, Ahmad Muhammad, stated that primary elections were conducted in only three federal constituencies, and the remaining eight constituencies emerged through consensus arrangements.

Additionally, all three senatorial candidates and the 30 State House of Assembly candidates also emerged through consensus. Governor Umar Namadi accepted the party’s certificate of return and expressed gratitude to Allah, party leaders, stakeholders, and members for allowing him to contest unopposed. The governor assured party faithful of his commitment to executing more development projects and further stated that he would work tirelessly for the success of the APC across the state and the country





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All Progressives Congress (APC) In Jigawa Stat Consensus Governorship Candidate Governor Umar Namadi 2027 General Election Emergence Of Candidates Consensus Arrangement Senatorial Candidates State House Of Assembly Candidates

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