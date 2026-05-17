APC House of Representatives Primaries in Ekiti State Conclude, Leaving Contests and Reconsessions

The All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives primaries in Ekiti State have concluded, with winners emerging in various federal constituencies. Some areas, however, have room for contestations and further clarifications. There is a controversy over the outcome in Oye-Ikole Federal Constituency (Ekiti North) with the contest between Hon. Akin Rotimi and Hon. Bimbo Daramola declared inconclusive. Hon. Akinlayo Davison Kolawole strongly rejected the purported results as unacceptable, while there are allegations of attack on APC leaders for endorsing a lawmaker's second term bid.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives primaries in Ekiti State have come to a close, with winners in various federal constituencies and contentious results in some areas.

There is a controversy over the outcome in Oye-Ikole Federal Constituency (Ekiti North) with the contest between Hon. Akin Rotimi and Hon. Bimbo Daramola declared inconclusive. Hon.

Akinlayo Davison Kolawole, the member representing Ekiti North Federal Constituency II, has rejected the purported results as unacceptable, alleging irregularities and questioning the credibility of the process. In a separate development, Ekiti APC leaders are allegedly attacked for endorsing a lawmaker's second term bid





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APC House Of Representatives Primaries In Ekit Winners Contestations Dispute Hon. Fatoba Olusola Hon. Karounwi Oladapo Hon. Kunle Ibrahim Olarewaju Hon. Femi Bamisile Hon. Toyin Okoro Hon. Akinlayo Davison Kolawole

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