APC House of Assembly Screening Committee for Enugu State Commences Screening of Aspirants for 2027 Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Screening Committee for Enugu State has commenced a thorough screening of aspirants seeking to contest the 2027 elections on their platform. The exercise is being conducted on the directive of the national leadership to verify the qualifications, records, and credentials of the aspirants for the 24 state constituency seats in Enugu State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Screening Committee for Enugu State commenced a screening of aspirants to contest the 2027 Enugu State House of Assembly elections on the platform of the party.

The committee chairman, Comrade Lucky Porki, lauded the leadership of the APC in Enugu State, especially Governor Peter Mbah, for maintaining unity and internal harmony within the party. He emphasized that the screening would be thorough to ensure that all aspirants met constitutional and party requirements. The chairman also praised Governor Mbah's leadership, infrastructure development drive, and consensual approach to party processes in Enugu





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All Progressives Congress APAC House Of Assembly Screening Committee Enugu State 2027 Elections Screening Of Aspirants Qualifications Records And Credentials Party Requirements Due Process Appeals Committee Unity And Internal Harmony Within The Party

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