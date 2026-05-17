APC House Leader Ihonbvere Dismisses Reports of Primary Election Loss

Samson Akhanieme, chief press secretary to the House Leader, dismissed reports claiming that the APC House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, lost the primary election for Owan East/Owan West federal constituency in Edo state. According to the statement, Ihonbvere won the APC direct primary conducted across the federal constituency on Saturday.

has dismissed reports claiming he lost the( APC ) primary election for Owan East/Owan West federal constituency in Edo state. In a statement issued on Sunday, Samson Akhanieme , chief press secretary to the House Leader, described the reports as misleading.

Akhanieme said Ihonbvere won the APC direct primary conducted across the federal constituency on Saturday.

"The just concluded APC house of representatives primary for Owan federal constituency, Edo state held this Saturday, May 16th has been won by the leader, house of representatives and current member representing the federal constituency, Prof. Julius Omozuanvbo Ihonvbere," the statement reads. According to the statement, Ihonbvere polled 4,729 votes to defeat Andrew Ijegbai, who secured 2,912 votes. Abdul Oroh came third with 29 votes.

"The overall votes cast in the electoral contest showed that Prof Ihonvbere polled 4,729 votes, while his closest rival, Hon. Andrew Ijegbai recorded a total of 2,912 votes, with Hon. Abdul Oroh coming a distant third after polling just 29 votes," Akhanieme said. He added that Foly Ogedengbe and Friday Ojealaro had earlier withdrawn from the race in support of Ihonbvere.

"Recall that Hon. Foly Ogedengbe and Barr. Friday Ojealaro had earlier stepped down from the race in solidarity with Prof. Ihonvbere," he added. Akhanieme said Ihonbvere thanked party members and stakeholders after the exercise and appealed for unity ahead of the general election.

"In a post-election interview, Prof. Ihonvbere solicited the continued support of all party members, adding that he is fully committed to working together with the other former aspirants to deliver total victory for the APC in the 2027 general elections," the statement added





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APC Primary Election Owan East/Owan West Federal Constituency Edo State Samson Akhanieme Prof. Julius Ihonvbere Andrew Ijegbai Abdul Oroh Folay Ogedengbe Friday Ojealaro General Election Unity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivers APC speaks on ex-Reps Minority Leader, Chinda’s governorship bidThe Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has confirmed that former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Okey Chinda, is

Read more »

Heavy Security Deployed as APC Holds House of Representatives Primaries in Osun State Amid Internal StrifeOn Saturday, police and NSCDC forces were deployed across multiple wards in Osun State as the All Progressives Congress conducted its House of Representatives primary elections. The process unfolded amid growing tension within the party, with aspirants contesting consensus arrangements for candidate emergence in nine federal constituencies. Results from several wards, including Olorunda and Osogbo, showed varying vote totals for candidates such as Rasheed Aderemi, Kayode Ibrahim Taofeek and Bukola Oyewo, highlighting the competitive landscape within the APC at the local level.

Read more »

APC House of Representatives Primary Elections in Delta State, Southern NigeriaThe primary elections for the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives across Delta State have begun. Despite some areas opting for consensus arrangements and Option A4, the elections were generally peaceful and up to voters. The parties are expected to release their official results once the polling centers close.

Read more »

APC Aspirant Demands Protection for APC Primary Process Integrity in Ileleje, Ughelli, Odigbo Federal ConstituencyA House of Representatives aspirant from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Simisola Fajemirokun Ajayi, has called on the APC leadership, security agencies, and President Tinubu to protect the integrity of the APC primary process in the Ileleje, Ughelli, Odigbo Federal Constituency of Ondo State. The aspirant claims that verified polling unit reports showed strong support for her, particularly in Odigbo Local Government Area.

Read more »