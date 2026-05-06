APC Grants Presidential Primary Screening Waiver to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress has waived the screening requirements for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the party's upcoming presidential primaries, citing his leadership and prior approvals.

The All Progressives Congress, the dominant ruling political entity in Nigeria, has formally announced a significant procedural adjustment regarding the upcoming presidential primary elections. During the 188th meeting of the National Working Committee, which convened on May 6, 2026, the party leadership reached a definitive resolution to grant a special waiver to the incumbent President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu .

This decision was officially communicated to the public through a detailed statement issued by Barr. Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC. According to the official announcement, the party has determined that President Tinubu has been effectively screened and cleared to participate in the primary process, ensuring that all constitutional requirements within the party framework have been satisfied without the need for further physical verification.

This decision was not made in isolation but was the result of extensive consultations and an evaluation of the current political climate within the party. The National Working Committee highlighted that President Tinubu has enjoyed an overwhelming wave of support and a resounding vote of confidence from a wide array of critical stakeholders. Specifically, the statement pointed toward the endorsements from the Progressive Governors Forum, as well as the leadership and general membership of the National Assembly.

These endorsements were prominently displayed during the APC National Summit held on May 22, 2025, and across various other statutory events organized by the party. The NWC believes that such high-level consensus serves as a testament to the President's standing as the preferred candidate and the undisputed leader of the party's progressive agenda.

Furthermore, the APC leadership argued that requiring the sitting President to physically appear before a screening committee would be an act of redundancy. The party noted that as the incumbent head of state and the overarching leader of the All Progressives Congress, President Tinubu had already undergone rigorous screening and received full clearance ahead of the 2022 presidential primaries.

Given that his qualifications and eligibility were thoroughly vetted during that period, the NWC maintains that subjecting him to the same process again at this stage would be unnecessary and inefficient. This move is seen as a way to streamline the primary process and maintain the momentum of the current administration's leadership. The move to waive these requirements reflects a broader strategy within the APC to ensure internal stability and unity as the party prepares for the next electoral cycle.

By removing these procedural hurdles for the incumbent, the party aims to signal a unified front to both its members and the Nigerian electorate. The decision underscores the party's confidence in the President's ability to lead once more and suggests a streamlined path toward the nomination process. Political analysts suggest that this waiver simplifies the party's internal dynamics and reduces potential friction during the primary phase, allowing the leadership to focus on broader campaign strategies.

In conclusion, the resolution passed during the 188th NWC meeting reinforces the position of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu within the APC. By deeming him duly screened in accordance with the party's constitution, the All Progressives Congress has effectively cleared the way for the President's participation in the upcoming primaries. The party remains committed to its internal guidelines while recognizing the unique position of the incumbent leader.

As the date for the presidential primaries approaches, all eyes will be on how this decision influences the overall electoral landscape and the party's strategy for maintaining power





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigeria Politics Presidential Primaries NWC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of Tegbe as minister, Umar as NMDPRA CEOPresident Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate to confirm to the nomination of Joseph Tegbe as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Tinubu's request, which was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday, was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Senate.

Read more »

I’m focused on translating policy into benefits for Nigerians— Tinubu speaks after meeting investors ...President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with global investors in his state visit to France. This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga. Speaking after meeting with global investors, the president said he is focused on translating his administration's reforms into concrete benefits for all Nigerians.

Read more »

Nigeria Targets $1 Trillion Economy by 2030 as Tinubu Assures Investors of Policy StabilityPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has outlined Nigeria’s economic agenda, targeting a $1 trillion economy by 2030. During a meeting with global investors in Paris, Tinubu emphasized fiscal discipline, transparency, and policy consistency. The administration’s reforms aim to stabilize macroeconomic indicators and foster inclusive growth, with the Minister of Finance highlighting an 11.2 percent GDP growth in 2025. Investors expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic trajectory, praising the government’s reform efforts.

Read more »

‘Nigeria recorded 11.2 % GDP growth in dollar terms last year’President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with global investors yesterday in Paris, France and assured them that economic reforms will

Read more »

WOPU Coalition Endorses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Re-electionWOPU, a coalition of labour leaders and working Nigerians, has formally declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second term, citing belief in the administration's long-term vision for economic stability and national growth.

Read more »

APC Chieftain Highlights President Tinubu's Infrastructure Legacy in Northern NigeriaFormer Kano Municipal Local Government Chairman Faiz Alfindiki defends President Tinubu, citing that 52 percent of major projects and N7.21 trillion in road works are located in the North.

Read more »