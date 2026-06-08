APC Governorship Primary in Ogun State: Adeola Wins Amid Hunye's Challenge

The APC primary election in Ogun State resulted in Senator Solomon Adeola's victory as the party's 2027 governorship candidate. A Federal Character Commission member, Kayode Oladele, stated that former OGWAMA boss Abayomi Hunye was ill-advised to run without a political structure. Hunye, however, denied losing his home ward and has filed a court case to nullify the primary, alleging fraud. The dispute highlights internal party tensions as the APC looks toward the general election.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) governorship primary election in Ogun State has concluded with Senator Solomon Adeola , widely known as Yayi, emerging as the party's candidate for the 2027 election s.

The outcome, however, has been met with mixed reactions from within the party. Kayode Oladele, a member of the Federal Character Commission and a former House of Representatives member from Ogun State, publicly commented on the result, asserting that Abayomi Hunye, the immediate past Managing Director of the Ogun State Waste Management Agency (OGWAMA), was "ill-advised" to contest the primary without a robust political structure and a solid support base across the state.

Oladele argued that the voting patterns, particularly in Tube Ward in Ipokia Local Government Area-Hunye's own home ward-where party members overwhelmingly voted for Adeola, demonstrated Hunye's lack of a grassroots network and broad acceptance even among his immediate constituency. He emphasized that the primary was transparent, credible, and reflected the wishes of APC members, confirming Adeola as the most widely accepted aspirant.

Oladele urged party members to unite, set aside personal ambitions, and focus on consolidating the momentum for the APC's victory in the forthcoming general election. In response, Hunye contested Oladele's claims, stating that allegations of his loss in his own ward were false and contradicted publicly available evidence, including videos of his widespread support that aired on national television. He suggested that such criticisms stem from the discomfort his political ascent is causing among those who previously underestimated him.

Hunye maintained that his governorship ambition is now unfolding favorably and that he remains focused and undistracted, giving thanks for the growing support. It is noteworthy that Hunye has taken legal action by filing a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to nullify the primary election on grounds of fraud and irregularities. This legal challenge adds another layer of complexity to the APC's internal dynamics as it prepares for the 2027 governorship race in Ogun State.

Oladele's analysis frames Adeola's victory as the product of years of strategic political engagement, grassroots mobilization, and sustained investment in the welfare of both party members and the people of Ogun State. He pointed to the scale of support for Adeola across all three senatorial districts as unprecedented in the state's history. The former lawmaker stressed that the party must now channel its energy into strengthening unity and ensuring a win for the APC in the upcoming election.

Conversely, Hunye's defiant stance and legal action indicate that he may not accept the primary outcome as final, potentially prolonging internal party tensions. The contrasting narratives highlight the competitive nature of Ogun State's politics and the high stakes involved in the 2027 governorship contest. Both sides present compelling arguments, but the ultimate resolution will likely depend on the court's decision and the party's ability to manage its internal disputes ahead of the general election.

It is also important to note that the original source material contained promotional content about earning millions through premium domain acquisition, which is unrelated to the news and has been excluded from this rewrite. The substantive news content focuses exclusively on the political developments within the APC in Ogun State, including the primary election outcome, the criticisms from both Oladele and Hunye, and the ensuing legal challenge





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APC Ogun State Governorship Primary Solomon Adeola Abayomi Hunye Kayode Oladele Federal Character Commission OGWAMA 2027 Election Court Challenge

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ogun APC: Former Acting Executive Chairman Advises Party Members to UniteKayode Oladele, former Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, has advised party members to consolidate the gains of the primary election and build unity rather than dwell on post-contest grievances.

Read more »

Waste Managers in Ogun State Sound Alarm Over Financial Crisis and Operational ChallengesThe Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN), Ogun State Chapter, has warned that delayed payments, high diesel costs, and unfavourable policies by the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) are pushing operators to the brink. The association says many waste managers are struggling due to persistent delays in receiving approved waste management bills, often receiving only 25-50% of the sums when paid. This has left operators heavily indebted, unable to maintain equipment, pay salaries, or sustain efficient waste evacuation services. AWAMN also criticized the 45% deduction from industrial waste revenue as excessive and called for a reduction to a maximum of 20%, citing soaring operational costs. The group warns that the situation is affecting environmental sanitation efforts and could worsen without urgent intervention.

Read more »

APC’s Monsuru Osho wins Ogun councillorship bye-electionThe candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monsuru Osho, has won the bye-election held in Iperu III Ward 5 of Ikenne Local Government Area,

Read more »

Residents Decry Deteriorating Condition of Abule Oko Road in Ogun StateResidents and road users in Abule Oko, Oke-Ayo, Magboro, Ogun State, have decried the worsening condition of the community road, describing it as dangerous, slippery and a threat to lives and livelihoods, particularly during the rainy season. The road stretches from Abule Oko to Cele Bus Stop and connects areas such as Oke-Ayo, Igaun and Makogi. Community youths previously attempted repairs but the road has deteriorated again. Residents report no government intervention.

Read more »