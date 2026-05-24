APC Governorship Election in Nasarawa State Marred by Conflicts over Election Process

Andre Hassan Liman, a senior lawyer and contestant in the APC gubernatorial primary election, urging supporters to support Ahmed Aliyu Wadada following the results, while Prof Harold Haruna has alleged irregularities during the primaries, prompting Haruna to call for a revision of the election result through a fresh primary election to bring Order to the Democratic process, protect fairness in the country.

A senior lawyer has cautioned supporters and aspirants in the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State against any act that could disrupt peace following the recent gubernatorial primary election in the state.

Hassan Liman, who polled 863 votes during the election, has urged his supporters and those of other aspirants to support the newly elected flag bearer, Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, before the 2027 general election. However, one of the aspirants, Prof. Mohammad Haruna, has raised concerns over irregularities during the primaries, claiming the election was marred by failures to supply electoral materials, intimidation, and harassment of party members.

Haruna urges the party to conduct a fresh primary election, citing the need for transparency, peace, and accountability in the democratic process. In a press briefing, Haruna claimed the situation that arose during the election had deepened frustration and disenfranchisement among loyal members





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APC Election Nasarawa State Governor Irregularities Peace Admiral Nigerian Politics Nigeria

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