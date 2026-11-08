APC Governorship Candidate Sharafedeen Alli Urges Oyo State Tax Harmonisation Law

Senator Sharafedeen Alli condemns illegal levies in Oyo State and promises to pass the Tax Harmonisation Law within his first 100 days if elected governor.

Senator Sharafedeen Alli has raised serious concerns regarding the surge of illegal levies imposed on farm produce and goods transported across Oyo State. The 2027 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) described the activities of non-state actors as a troubling issue affecting the state's economy and its citizens.

Alli Condemns Illegal Levies on Transport

Senator Sharafedeen Alli stated that the concern stems from reported cases of illegal levies imposed by individuals parading as revenue agents allegedly working for the Makinde-led administration. He noted that these non-state actors have repeatedly harassed, molested, and extorted money from struggling farmers who move their produce from Oyo North to Ibadan. Business owners transporting goods from Ibadan to other parts of the state have also reported being charged at various roadblocks erected by these actors.

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Call for Domesticating Tax Harmonisation Law

Alli criticized the continued indifference of Governor Seyi Makinde towards the passage of the Tax Harmonisation Law. He explained that multiple taxes on the movement of farm produce and commodities within the Oyo State road transport corridor add to the high cost of basic goods. This situation often depletes the profit margins of farmers and small-scale business owners, leaving them vulnerable to unauthorized revenue collection.

Promises Action Within First 100 Days

The APC governorship candidate assured the people of Oyo State that upon assuming office, he would pass the Tax Harmonisation Law within his first 100 days in office. He emphasized that this law is designed to harmonize taxes across states and local government areas, eliminate arbitrary and unauthorized collections, and end the activities of illegal tax collectors. The legislation aims to protect citizens, traders, and farmers from the menace of multiple taxation.

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Criticism of Current Administration's Record

Alli pointed out that many forward-looking states have already passed the law, while others are making serious efforts to conclude the enactment process. He expressed deep regret that Oyo State has failed to demonstrate serious commitment to domesticating this important legislation despite the urgent need to protect businesses and ordinary citizens. He argued that the continued failure to enact the law has allowed the multiplicity of taxes to persist.

Impact on Economic Growth and Business

Senator Sharafedeen Alli stressed that the people of Oyo State deserve freedom from multiple taxation and crude means of collecting road taxes. He asserted that the current administration's approach burdens businesses rather than encouraging them. His proposed tax system aims to promote economic growth and prosperity by protecting farmers, transporters, business owners, and consumers from unauthorized charges and harassment on the roads.