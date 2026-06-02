APC Governorship Candidate Appeals to Aspirants to Remain in the Party

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State, Ahmed Wadada, has appealed to aspirants who did not emerge victorious in the recently concluded primaries to remain in the party. Wadada expressed commitment to building a government that is transparent, accountable, inclusive and focused on measurable results if elected. He also commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for implementing reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria for long-term economic stability and sustainable development.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections , the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State , Ahmed Wadada , has appealed to aspirants who did not emerge victorious in the recently concluded primaries to remain in the party.

Wadada, who currently represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, made the appeal during a press conference on Monday in Lafia, the state capital. According to him, the APC remains a large and accommodating party that is strong enough to accommodate the diverse aspirations and opinions of its members ahead of the 2027 elections. He expressed commitment to building a government that is transparent, accountable, inclusive and focused on measurable results if elected.

Wadada said, I also appeal to anyone who may feel disappointed or who may be contemplating leaving our party to reconsider. The APC remains a large and accommodating family, strong enough to accommodate our diverse aspirations and opinions. Let us not create divisions where unity is needed. Let us not weaken what we have collectively built over the years.

The bigger task before us now is to prepare for the 2027 general election and continue the journey of development, peace, stability and prosperity already being advanced in our state. We shall prioritise the welfare of our people, strengthen institutions, expand economic opportunities, empower our youth and women, support farmers and entrepreneurs, and create an enabling environment for investment and sustainable growth.

Wadada noted that his vision for Nasarawa State is encapsulated in the HEARTS Agenda, which represents his commitment to people-centred governance and sustainable development. He said the components of the HEARTS Agenda include Human Capital Development, Economic Enhancement, Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Technology and Investment, and Security. He added, The HEARTS Agenda is a comprehensive development blueprint designed to consolidate existing achievements while opening new opportunities for growth, innovation, youth empowerment, rural development, economic prosperity and improved security.

Our goal is simple: to ensure that every community, every stakeholder and every citizen feels the positive impact of governance regardless of location, social status, religion, ethnicity or political affiliation. He paid tribute to Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, noting that his leadership, political maturity and commitment to the unity and progress of the APC had been exemplary.

According to Wadada, Sule's administration laid a solid foundation for growth and development through achievements in infrastructure, industrialisation, agriculture, healthcare, education, security and economic transformation. The APC governorship candidate also commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for implementing reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria for long-term economic stability and sustainable development.

Wadada said that despite the challenges associated with major reforms, Tinubu had remained focused on building a stronger economy, improving infrastructure, strengthening institutions, attracting investment and creating opportunities for national growth and prosperity. I wish to express my profound appreciation to Mr President for his visionary leadership and commitment to democratic governance.

As a loyal member of the APC, I remain committed to supporting the efforts of the Federal Government toward economic transformation, national unity, security and democratic consolidation, he said.





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Ahmed Wadada APC Nasarawa State 2027 General Elections HEARTS Agenda

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