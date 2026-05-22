APC Governor Aspirant in Adamawa Accuses Party of Irregularities in Primary Election

Abdulrahman Haske, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Adamawa, says there were irregularities in the party's primary election in the state on Thursday. Addressing journalists on Friday, he said the exercise was marred by the absence of proper collation in some LGAs, voting irregularities in certain polling units, and restricted access to the collation process before the final results were announced.

Abdulrahman Haske, an All Progressives Congress ( APC ) governorship aspirant in Adamawa, says there were irregularities in the party’s primary election conducted in the state on Thursday.

Earlier today, Ahmed Galadima, former executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), was announced as the winner in Yola, the Adamawa capital. However, addressing journalists on Friday, Haske said the exercise was marred by the absence of proper collation in some LGAs, voting irregularities in certain polling units, and restricted access to the collation process before the final results were announced.

Haske urged his supporters to remain calm and avoid any form of unrest as consultations continue with party leaders and stakeholders on the next line of action. He said while a winner has been declared, the integrity of the process is crucial for sustaining trust and unity within the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

‘The integrity of the process is as important as the outcome. Transparent and inclusive procedures remain essential to sustaining trust, confidence, and unity within our wonderful party,’ he said. Haske’s team is reviewing the exercise and would explore all legitimate options available under the party’s constitution. To our resilient and committed supporters, we salute your courage, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment.

This journey is far from over, and by the grace of Almighty Allah, we shall emerge stronger, more united, and more determined in the days ahead. Haske reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and commitment to the progress of Adamawa, calling on supporters to remain peaceful and law-abiding





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