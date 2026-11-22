The All Progressives Congress launches its campaign in Kaduna with General Christopher Gwabin Musa appointed as Vice Chairman, aiming to mobilize voters ahead of 2027 elections.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) has officially commenced its electioneering activities in Kaduna State with the inauguration of its state campaign council and the flag-off of its campaign operations. The event took place at the Ranchers Bees Stadium in Kaduna and served as a strategic platform for the party to reaffirm its political structures and mobilization objectives ahead of the 2027 general elections. The gathering attracted supporters from all 23 local government areas within the state, signaling a robust organizational effort to consolidate grassroots support.

General Musa appointed as vice chairman

A significant development from the inauguration ceremony was the appointment of retired General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the Vice Chairman of the Kaduna State APC Campaign Council. This selection places a figure with extensive national public service experience directly into the core leadership of the party's electoral machinery in the state. General Musa's previous tenure as Chief of Defence Staff and his subsequent role as Minister of Defence have established a public identity that transcends conventional partisan boundaries. His inclusion is viewed as a strategic move to leverage his institutional relationships and broad socio-political capital to support the presidential ticket of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Also read Ahmed Musa Defends School Fees At Jos, Says Critics Are Greedy

Grassroots mobilization efforts expand

The political mobilization initiative surrounding General Musa has already begun to yield measurable results on the ground through organized supporter groups. The General Christopher Gwabin Musa Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative (GCGMGI) for Tinubu/Shettima and the Southern Kaduna for Asiwaju and Kashim (SK4AK) group reportedly mobilized more than 5,000 supporters for the campaign flag-off event. This substantial turnout demonstrates the capacity of these organized groups to translate General Musa's national profile and community connections into tangible political mobilization. The presence of these supporters highlights the growing influence of personalized mobilization structures that operate alongside and within the traditional party framework in Kaduna.

Vote mobilization targets set

Leaders within these grassroots movements have established specific quantitative targets for the upcoming electoral cycle to guide their operations. Hon. Haruna Pius, who serves as the coordinator of the initiative in Kaura Local Government Area and the Secretary of the Council, stated in an interview published by Gurara Accord that the group aims to mobilize at least three million votes. This massive voter mobilization target is explicitly directed toward supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as well as the Kaduna State governorship ticket featuring Senator Uba Sani and his running mate Jerry Adams. Such precise numerical goals indicate a highly organized approach to voter registration and turnout efforts.

Advertisement

Political consolidation ahead of 2027

The flag-off ceremony in Kaduna reflects broader national trends where political parties are intensifying their focus on coalition-building and grassroots consolidation in anticipation of the 2027 general elections. As Nigeria navigates its transition toward sustainable economic growth, political engagement has become a dominant theme in public discourse. Across the country, stakeholders are actively strengthening alliances and expanding support networks to prepare for the next electoral cycle. The Kaduna event exemplifies this trend by integrating high-profile national security figures with local political structures to create a unified front.

Strategic implications for governorship race

The integration of General Musa's network into the APC's Kaduna structures adds a distinct dimension to the party's strategy in a state characterized by regional diversity and complex community relationships. His connections across different constituencies provide an additional platform for engaging varied demographics that may not be fully accessible through conventional party channels. This approach is particularly relevant in Kaduna State, where historical experiences and development priorities shape political dynamics. The mobilization efforts led by General Musa and his associates suggest a sophisticated attempt to bridge these divides and secure a dominant position for the APC in the state before the 2027 polls.