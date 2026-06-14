APC Finalises 2027 Election Candidates, Ruling Out Primary Review Amid Petitions

The All Progressives Congress has finalised its list of candidates for the 2027 general elections, ruling out any review of the recently concluded primaries despite mounting petitions and protests by dozens of aggrieved aspirants across the country.

The All Progressives Congress has finalised its list of candidates for the 2027 general elections and ruled out any review of the recently concluded primaries despite mounting petitions and protests by dozens of aggrieved aspirants across the country.

The ruling party has concluded work on the results submitted to its national secretariat and is preparing to upload the names of successful candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission portal. This development effectively shuts the door on fresh appeals and demands for fresh primaries by disgruntled members who have accused party officials of manipulation and imposition during the exercise.

No fewer than 54 serving federal lawmakers, including ranking senators and members of the House of Representatives, failed to secure re-election tickets during the APC primaries held between May 16 and 18. Many of the aggrieved aspirants, particularly those who lost out in Lagos, Delta, Zamfara, Kogi, Rivers, Plateau and Osun states, have lodged petitions, threatened legal action and demanded fresh primaries. The APC has neither altered nor is considering reviewing the results of the recently concluded primaries.

The party has fixed June 26 for the release of access codes to its nomination portal and July 11 as the deadline for the submission of candidates' particulars for the 2027 general elections. The senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, is challenging the outcome of the APC primary in which he lost to the former governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Nwoko is challenging Okowa's victory on the grounds that the former governor did not resign from the Peoples Democratic Party before joining the APC. Similarly, some aggrieved APC aspirants in Rivers State have reportedly challenged the emergence of Kingsley Chinda as the governorship candidate of the party. Chinda, at the time he participated in the primary, was the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency.

The APC official said that even in the Rivers case, the fact that a particular aspirant's membership of the party is evidenced by his name on the register is sufficient, regardless of whether he is a minority leader or not. The party has confirmed that all the individuals who emerged as candidates during the primaries have been confirmed and are ready to be uploaded to the INEC website as winners.

The President's intervention would have come before the conduct of the primaries to protect 'his interest', maintaining that neither Tinubu nor anybody from the Presidency had spoken with any of the party's national officials on the need to review the outcome of the primaries. INEC has fixed June 26 for the release of access codes to its nomination portal and July 11 as the deadline for the submission of candidates' particulars for the 2027 general elections





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APC 2027 Elections Primary Review Petitions Aggrieved Aspirants

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