APC Dominant Force in Kwara State, Says Senator Saliu Mustapha

The All Progressives Congress is the dominant political force in Kwara State, according to Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents the Kwara Central Senatorial District. Mustapha, in an exclusive interview with Arewa PUNCH, emphasized the importance of national unity and collective action against insecurity and divisive tendencies. He expressed optimism that the country would overcome its current challenges through unity, sincerity of purpose and collective determination.

The lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Saliu Mustapha , has described the All Progressives Congress as the dominant political force in Kwara State , insisting that its grassroots structure and internal cohesion make it difficult for any opposition party to dislodge.

Mustapha, who also called for national unity and renewed collective action against insecurity and divisive tendencies, warned that Nigeria's challenges required cooperation across political, ethnic and religious lines. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arewa PUNCH in Ilorin after observing eid prayers on Wednesday, the senator said his return to the state was met with what he described as an encouraging reception from constituents. He said, I am so happy to come home and be received in this manner.

It is a sign of true love from the people of Kwara. Money can not buy this; it is the will of Allah, and whatever Allah has destined, we will continue to be grateful to Him. He added that such a display of support reflected a deeper bond between elected representatives and the people rather than transactional politics.

According to him, the strength of the APC in Kwara remains rooted in its structure, organisation, and sustained engagement with communities across the state. The APC is the party to beat. A united and strong APC can not be matched by any political party in Kwara State, Mustapha insisted. He further lampooned the party's prospects, saying they were tied to what he described as the ongoing policy direction at both state and federal levels.

We see great prospects for the party as we continue to support the good work already started by both the state and federal governments, especially under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, he stressed. In his Eid-el-Kabir message, the politician urged Nigerians to embrace peace, sacrifice, and mutual understanding in addressing the country's widening security and socio-political challenges. He warned against the misuse of ethnic and religious sentiments, saying such tendencies undermine national cohesion and long-term stability.

This is a period for sober reflection and renewed commitment to the ideals of unity, sacrifice, and mutual coexistence. Nigerians must refuse to give room to those seeking to profit from our pain or widen the fault lines that divide us as a people, he further remarked. The senator expressed concerns over the recent spike in insecurity in some parts of the country, noting that the situation demands stronger synergy between citizens and security agencies.

Thus, he called on Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic background, to support the administration of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in ongoing efforts to restore peace and strengthen national security architecture. Security is everybody's business, Mustapha reminded, urging residents to provide timely and credible intelligence to security agencies to prevent escalation of criminal activities. While emphasising the importance of Eid-el-Kabir values, Mustapha urged Muslims to reflect the virtues of sacrifice, tolerance, generosity, and compassion beyond the festive period.

He also extended felicitations to the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the people of the state on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, even as he prayed for sustained peace, progress and stability in the state and Nigeria, expressing optimism that the country would overcome its current challenges through unity, sincerity of purpose and collective determination.





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APC Kwara State National Unity Insecurity Divisive Tendencies Eid-El-Kabir Saliu Mustapha

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