APC Distributes Cash and Food to Persons with Disabilities, Calls for Nationwide Inclusion

The All Progressives Congress handed out cash grants and food parcels to hundreds of disabled beneficiaries in Abuja, stressing the need for broader inclusion of persons with disabilities in Nigeria's political and economic life.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) announced a new push for greater support and inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) across Nigeria by handing out cash grants and food parcels to hundreds of beneficiaries in the Federal Capital Territory.

The distribution took place on Tuesday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja and gathered individuals from a wide range of disability clusters, including visually‑impaired, hearing‑impaired, and other mobility‑challenged groups from the capital and neighbouring communities. According to a statement released on Wednesday by Tolu Bankole, the party's National Leader of Persons with Disabilities, the event was designed to provide immediate relief to vulnerable citizens while also showcasing the party's commitment to integrating PWDs into political and national development processes.

During the ceremony, Jibrin Bancir, Principal Private Secretary to APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, welcomed the recipients on behalf of the party's leadership. Bancir emphasized that the APC is determined to ensure that its programmes and policies reach persons with disabilities, noting that the chairman's backing of Bankole's initiatives is intended to demonstrate the tangible benefits of party membership for PWDs.

He urged participants to remain confident in the APC's vision for a more inclusive nation, referencing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's broader agenda for social progress. Bankole, in turn, thanked the party's top brass for their steadfast support and called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, private sector actors and development partners to improve the welfare of PWDs nationwide.

He highlighted that the cash and food distribution was part of a larger strategy to create economic opportunities and social empowerment for disabled Nigerians. Beneficiaries expressed deep gratitude, describing the assistance as timely relief amid soaring inflation and widespread economic hardship. Many noted that the distribution served not only as a material aid but also as a platform to advocate for greater participation of persons with disabilities in governance, the economy and public life.

The APC reiterated its call for all stakeholders to work together to dismantle physical and attitudinal barriers that limit opportunities for PWDs, urging agencies and private organisations to expand programmes that foster empowerment and social integration. The party framed the initiative within its Renewed Hope Agenda, asserting that the welfare of persons with disabilities remains a top priority and that inclusive development is essential for the country's overall progress.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment to building a society where every citizen, regardless of physical ability, can contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's future





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Persons With Disabilities APC Inclusion Cash Distribution Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

APC Inaugurates National Campaign Council for Ekiti Governorship ElectionNigeria's ruling APC has announced plans to inaugurate its National Campaign Council for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election. The council will coordinate electioneering activities for the poll scheduled on 20 June. Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna will chair the council, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio as co-chairman and Senator Michael Bamidele as secretary. The council includes serving and former governors, National Assembly principal officers and senior party officials tasked with mobilising support and coordinating campaign activities across Ekiti State. The party also formed subcommittees for election planning and management.

Read more »

Nigeria's Burgeoning Foodborne Disease Burden: Minister Salako's Call to ActionThe Federal Government has raised concerns over the growing burden of foodborne diseases in Nigeria, revealing that unsafe food causes more than 53,000 deaths and nearly 50 million illnesses annually across the country. Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, disclosed this during a ministerial press briefing to commemorate the 2026 World Food Safety Day. Salako described food safety as a critical national development and health security issue, warning that the true cost of unsafe food extended beyond sickness and death to the loss of human capital, particularly among children.

Read more »

World Environment Day: Ogun distributes 3,500 stoves to residents to combat climate changeIn commemoration of the 2026 World Environment Day, the Ogun State government has distributed 3,500 clean cooking stoves to women in the state. The

Read more »

Ogun advocates clean energy, distributes 3,500 stovesOgun State partners with the Federal Government to distribute 3,500 clean cookstoves, advocating for green energy and environmental sustainability to comba

Read more »