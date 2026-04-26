APC Dismisses Ibadan Opposition Summit as a 'Ruse'

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has downplayed the significance of a recent summit held by opposition parties in Ibadan, claiming it was not a genuine gathering of political parties but rather a meeting of individuals lacking formal authorization. APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru argues the event contradicts claims of a move towards a one-party system under President Tinubu.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has dismissed a recent gathering of opposition parties in Ibadan as lacking genuine political weight and organizational backing. Ajibola Basiru , the National Secretary of the APC , characterized the event as a superficial display, asserting it was merely a collection of individuals rather than a legitimate assembly of established political parties.

Basiru, who previously served as a Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, emphasized the critical requirement of formal authorization from the National Working Committee (NWC) or National Executive Committee (NEC) of each party for any such meeting to be considered a valid political engagement. He argued that the absence of this authorization fundamentally undermined the claim that the Ibadan summit represented a unified front of opposition forces.

Basiru’s comments, made during a Saturday interview, directly challenge the narrative promoted by attendees of the summit, who suggested a broad coalition of opposition parties was forming to address concerns about the current political landscape. He specifically refuted assertions that ten political parties were meaningfully represented at the event, stating that the actual attendance consisted of a limited number of individuals acting independently.

This distinction, according to Basiru, is crucial because it highlights the lack of cohesive strategy and widespread support within the opposition. He further elaborated that a genuine political alliance necessitates a structured process of internal deliberation and approval within each participating party, a process he contends was demonstrably absent in the case of the Ibadan gathering. The APC National Secretary’s statements are a clear indication of the party’s assessment of the opposition’s current capacity and organizational strength.

He suggests that the attempt to portray a united front is a strategic maneuver to mask individual weaknesses and a lack of competitive viability. Beyond dismissing the summit’s legitimacy, Basiru used the occasion to highlight what he perceives as the tolerant and inclusive nature of the administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

He argued that the very fact that the Ibadan summit could take place without interference from the government directly contradicts claims that Tinubu is steering the nation towards a one-party state. Basiru posited that the opposition’s shifting narratives – initially alleging a move towards authoritarianism and then claiming a coalition against the ruling party – expose a fundamental inconsistency in their arguments.

He suggested that the open political environment allows for such gatherings, but the opposition’s inability to present a strong, unified front demonstrates their individual shortcomings. According to Basiru, the opposition’s reliance on portraying themselves as a collective force is a tacit admission of their inability to effectively compete on their own merits.

He believes the political space remains open and accessible, but the opposition lacks the internal strength and broad-based support necessary to mount a significant challenge to the APC’s dominance. The APC’s response underscores the party’s confidence in its position and its willingness to publicly challenge the credibility of opposition efforts





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