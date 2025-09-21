APC Digital Force Defends Ukachukwu, Claims Smear Campaign by Soludo's Aides

The APC Digital Force, a pressure group, has spoken out in defense of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, a governorship candidate, regarding a video circulating that accused him of indebtedness. The group alleges the video was distributed by Governor Soludo's aides as part of a smear campaign and clarifies details of the land transaction in question. They intend to pursue legal action against those involved.

The APC Digital Force, a pressure group within the All Progressives Congress, has issued a statement clarifying the recent video circulating on social media that depicted governorship candidate Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu being confronted and allegedly harassed regarding a purported N1 billion debt.

The group, through a press release signed by its Team Leader, Ikeagwuonwu Chinedu Klinsmann, strongly condemned the dissemination of the video and the accusations made within it, indicating that Ukachukwu's legal team is considering legal action against media aides of Anambra State Governor, Dr. Ejimofor Opara, and others implicated in circulating the video. The video, which gained significant traction online last week, shows individuals accusing Ukachukwu of indebtedness and preventing him from entering his vehicle at a hotel in Abuja. The APC Digital Force asserts that the video was widely distributed by aides of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, further fueling speculation about the motives behind its circulation. The group emphasized that defamation of character is a criminal offense, not protected as free speech, and that Ukachukwu's legal team will pursue appropriate legal remedies against those responsible for what they consider a malicious campaign. \The APC Digital Force, in its press release, aimed to set the record straight, stating that their intervention was motivated by a commitment to truth and justice, not to appease those they believe are orchestrating a smear campaign. The statement specifically addressed the alleged indebtedness, providing details regarding a land transaction involving Ukachukwu. The group explained that the transaction involved an Installment Payment Agreement signed on August 11, 2022, between Ukachukwu (Vendor) and Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Ltd, chaired by Chief Stephen Achema Akpa (Purchaser). The agreement pertained to Plots 7 and 8 in Cadastral Zone E29, Lugbe East, Abuja, with a total value of N6 billion. The terms of the agreement stipulated a staggered payment plan: an initial deposit of N1.75 billion followed by structured installments. However, the group stated that Akpa failed to meet the initial deposit requirement, paying only N850 million and subsequently requesting access to the plots. The agreement also clearly outlined that any refund of the deposit would only be due if and when Ukachukwu successfully resold the property to another buyer. The APC Digital Force contended that such arrangements are common in business transactions, highlighting that Ukachukwu, in this instance, had promised Akpa a refund upon resale. The group believes that Akpa did not follow the proper procedures for seeking a refund, opting instead for self-help, and characterized Akpa's actions as improper. \The APC Digital Force further asserted that Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu is a man of high integrity, with a strong reputation built over many years. They highlighted his well-known philanthropic endeavors, his successful business ventures, and his role as an employer of labor. The group lamented the negative impact of the allegations and the smear campaign, especially on Ukachukwu's reputation, stating that the accusations were designed to mislead the public, both domestically and internationally. The press release accused Governor Soludo's aides of using this as a means to distract from the achievements of the Anambra State Government. The APC Digital Force suggested the video's circulation as a political tactic to undermine Ukachukwu's candidacy and portray him in a negative light. The group strongly condemned the use of misinformation and character assassination in political campaigns. The APC Digital Force reinforced their belief in Ukachukwu's honesty and integrity, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and accountability. They expressed confidence that the truth would prevail and that Ukachukwu's legal team would take the necessary steps to defend his reputation and protect him from what they perceive as a politically motivated attack. The APC Digital Force's intervention underscores the intensity of political rivalries and the lengths to which opponents are willing to go in the pursuit of political victory, showcasing a growing trend of information warfare that increasingly influences public perception





