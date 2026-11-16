Deputy Speaker Kalu projects President Tinubu will secure more than 2 million votes in Abia State during the 2027 election, citing strategic mobilization and regional development achievements.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kalu, has projected that President Bola Tinubu will secure more than two million votes in Abia State during the 2027 presidential election. This declaration was made on Monday at the official launch of the All Progressives Congress campaign in Abia State, held at the Township Stadium in Umuahia. Kalu, who also serves as the Deputy Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council for South-East II (2), outlined a robust strategy to achieve this target.

Strategic Vote Mobilization Plan

Kalu explained that the All Progressives Congress is focusing its efforts on mobilizing its 160,000 registered members within the state. Each of these party members has been mandated to canvass for at least 10 additional votes for President Tinubu. This structured approach is designed to yield 1.6 million votes directly from party loyalists. The remaining vote share is expected to come from the broader electorate, which currently numbers 3.2 million registered voters in Abia State.

Also read Yilwatda asks north-central APC governors to close ranks, deliver 'maximum votes' for Tinubu

The Deputy Speaker, who is currently seeking re-election as the representative for the Bende Federal Constituency, framed this aggressive outreach as a necessary step to capitalize on existing political momentum. He emphasized that the sheer volume of registered party members provides a solid foundation for the upcoming electoral contest. The goal is to ensure that every registered member actively participates in the canvassing process to maximize voter turnout for the ruling party.

Justification Based on Administrative Achievements

Kalu described Tinubu's anticipated victory as a direct reward from Abia and the broader South-East region. He argued that the population owes its support to the numerous benefits received from the President's administration over the nearly three years since he assumed office. The Deputy Speaker specifically highlighted the establishment of the South-East Development Commission as a key initiative benefiting the region. This infrastructure and development focus was presented as a primary reason for the party's resolve to mobilize massive support.

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Other administrative successes cited by Kalu included the stabilization of the naira and the implementation of significant tax reforms. He also pointed to the removal of the fuel subsidy as a critical economic decision that, despite initial challenges, has led to long-term stability. Furthermore, Kalu noted the administration's efforts to tackle insecurity, including the latest move to recruit additional security personnel, as vital achievements that justify the party's campaign for a second term.

These interventions were presented as evidence that the Tinubu administration has strengthened the economic and security landscape of the nation. Kalu suggested that Abia residents recognize these contributions and are therefore inclined to support the President's re-election. The narrative constructed by the Deputy Speaker links local developmental gains directly to national leadership performance, aiming to convert policy outcomes into electoral votes.

Logistics and Regional Coordination

To support the campaign infrastructure, the APC has procured and branded 100 campaign vehicles for distribution across the state. These assets will be shared among the 17 local government areas in Abia State to facilitate grassroots mobilization. Kalu stated that the vehicles will be used to support campaign activities at the village, council, and state levels. This logistical boost is intended to ensure that the party's message reaches even the most remote communities.

The distribution of these vehicles is scheduled for a rally in Aba on December 7. President Tinubu is expected to attend this event, which will serve as a major mobilization point for the party. Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, the APC National Vice Chairman for the South-East, also addressed the gathering. He rejected claims that the party was targeting only a fraction of the vote, insisting on securing support that reflects the region's numerical voting strength.

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Cross-Party Endorsements and Future Outlook

Dr. Benjamin Nwoye, the Deputy National Chairman for the South, urged Abia and other South-East states to join the rest of the country in securing President Tinubu's victory. Representing National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Nwoye called on party members to work tirelessly for all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections. His speech reinforced the national commitment to the ruling party's agenda and highlighted the importance of unity across different geopolitical zones.

Notably, the campaign received cross-party support from the Peoples Democratic Party. Dr. Kingsley Anosike, the PDP's 2027 Abia State governorship candidate, was represented by his running mate, Elder Abraham Amah. Amah made a public appeal for Tinubu's re-election, describing the President's first term as successful and deserving of another four years. He attributed the regular payment of workers' salaries to the economic measures taken after Tinubu assumed office in 2023.

Eric Opah, the APC governorship candidate in Abia State, concluded the rally by affirming the growing conviction among Nigerians. He stated that residents of Abia, like many others, believe Tinubu deserves another term due to the highlighted achievements. The convergence of party machinery, logistical resources, and cross-party endorsements marks a significant phase in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.