APC Defends Tinubu's Electricity Promise

APC clarifies President Tinubu's 2023 pledge to end estimated billing and improve electricity supply, outlining recent power sector reforms.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council defended President Bola Tinubu's 2023 pledge to end estimated electricity billing and ensure stable power supply, stating that his remarks have been taken out of context. The council said Tinubu made the promise while speaking to members of the Organised Private Sector in Lagos before the 2023 general elections, and that he had outlined concrete plans to tackle structural challenges in the sector.

Clarifying the Pledge

Spokesperson Dele Alake said Tinubu promised that households and businesses would no longer pay for estimated bills and that the president would provide reasons if the guarantee could not be fulfilled before a second term. The APC spokesperson said recent commentaries had omitted the closing clause, where Tinubu warned voters to seat him only if he could deliver on power sector reforms.

Also read APC Says Tinubu Metered 1.5 Million Customers, Defends Electricity Promise Ahead of 2027

Legislative and Regulatory Actions

After taking office, Tinubu signed the Electricity Act 2023 on June 9, less than two weeks after inauguration. The Act allows state governments to participate in electricity generation, transmission and distribution. States such as Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Ekiti, Oyo, Kaduna and Niger have already established regulatory agencies to attract private investment under the new law.

Metering and Debt Management

Under the Presidential Metering Initiative, more than 1.5 million customers were metered over the past three years, reducing a backlog of over seven million unmetered connections. The administration also addressed the ₦6 trillion legacy debt accumulated between 2015 and 2025, issuing a ₦4 trillion bond programme that has raised more than ₦1.2 trillion to pay fourteen generation companies and seven gas suppliers.

Advertisement

Infrastructure and Renewable Projects

Investments have been made in substations, grid expansion and renewable energy. The Rural Electrification Agency has connected universities, hospitals and rural communities to solar power. The government has announced plans to modernise the Osogbo Grid Control Centre and build an East‑West super‑grid. Transmission upgrades include a December 2024 approval of five new substations and a June 2026 plan for eight new substations and four upgrades.

Tariff Adjustments and Service Bands

To improve the financial health of distribution companies, the administration introduced different electricity service bands and adjusted tariffs toward cost‑reflective levels while protecting low‑income households. Despite ongoing challenges, APC insists Tinubu remains committed to his campaign promise, promising to present a clear scorecard in the power sector if he secures a second term.