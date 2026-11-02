APC Defends Tinubu's Electricity Pledge Amid Estimated Billing Backlash

The APC Presidential Campaign Council defends President Tinubu's unfulfilled estimated billing promise, citing legal reforms and debt settlement efforts.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council has issued a strong defense of President Bola Tinubu regarding his 2023 campaign promise to end estimated electricity billing. Dele Alake, the council spokesperson, responded to growing public criticism by arguing that the pledge must be evaluated within the broader context of the administration's performance in the power sector. Alake emphasized that many commentaries have selectively quoted the promise while ignoring crucial qualifiers attached to it by the president during his election campaign.

Tinubu's Conditional Campaign Pledge

During a meeting with members of the Organised Private Sector in Lagos ahead of the 2023 general election, President Tinubu addressed Nigeria's electricity challenges. He identified estimated billing as a significant financial burden on both households and businesses across the nation. He promised to resolve these challenges by all means necessary, stating unequivocally that citizens would no longer pay for estimated bills. However, he also added a critical condition to his assurance, noting that Nigerians should not re-elect him if he failed to fulfill this commitment.

Also read APC Says Tinubu Metered 1.5 Million Customers, Defends Electricity Promise Ahead of 2027

The president clarified that he sought forgiveness only if he could provide adequate reasons for his inability to deliver on the promise before seeking a second term. He stated that a promise made must be kept, but allowed for the possibility of explanation if circumstances prevented fulfillment. Alake argued that a fair assessment of this pledge requires consideration of the full statement and the administration's actions since assuming office in May 2023. He maintained that while the crisis remains unfinished, the government has been actively working to fulfill its commitment to the electorate.

Legislative and Infrastructure Reforms

Defending the administration's record, Alake highlighted several key initiatives undertaken since the inauguration. He cited the signing of the Electricity Act 2023 as a major step toward liberalizing the electricity market. This legislation was signed on June 9, 2023, less than two weeks after the president took office. The law empowers state governments to establish regulatory frameworks for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution within their jurisdictions. This shift reduces federal control and allows for local management of power resources.

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Several states have already taken advantage of this legislation to attract private investment. Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Ekiti, Oyo, Kaduna, and Niger states have established electricity regulatory agencies under the new law. These efforts are aimed at improving local governance of the power sector and encouraging private sector participation. Alake described these developments as evidence of progress despite the ongoing challenges in the sector.

Addressing Legacy Debts and Metering Gaps

The APC spokesperson also addressed the financial challenges inherited by the administration. He noted that the government took over more than ₦6 trillion in legacy debts accumulated between 2015 and 2025. To address these financial constraints, the administration introduced a ₦4 trillion bond program to settle verified outstanding debts owed to twenty-one electricity generation companies and gas companies. The first and second tranches of this program raised more than ₦1.2 trillion to settle part of these verified liabilities.

This financial intervention is intended to restore confidence in the electricity market and encourage fresh investments. Alake cited Geregu Power Plc as an example of emerging investments in the sector. The company recently announced investments in new power transformers to improve operations at its Geregu 1 Power Plant. Additionally, the administration launched the Presidential Metering Initiative to address a metering gap affecting more than seven million customers. In the last three years, more than 1.5 million electricity customers have been metered under this initiative.

Tariff Adjustments and Market Viability

The administration also defended recent adjustments to electricity tariffs. Alake argued that aligning tariffs more closely with the cost of electricity production was necessary. This alignment is crucial for improving the financial viability of distribution companies and the wider electricity market. The government introduced different electricity service bands to improve revenue collection. These measures aim to reduce the financial burden of electricity subvention on the government.

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These combined efforts represent the administration's strategy to resolve the long-standing electricity crisis. By addressing debt, liberalizing the market, and improving metering, the government aims to create a sustainable power sector. The APC maintains that these actions demonstrate a commitment to fulfilling the promises made during the election, even if full resolution remains a work in progress. The council continues to urge the public to assess the entire record rather than focusing solely on unfulfilled campaign promises.