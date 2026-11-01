ADC Challenges APC to Account for Tinubu's Unfulfilled Electricity Promise

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council has challenged the APC to account for President Tinubu's failure to deliver on his 2023 electricity campaign promise, rejecting the ruling party's explanations as an afterthought.

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council has challenged the All Progressives Congress to account for President Bola Tinubu's failure to fulfil his 2023 campaign promise on electricity, insisting that no amount of political explanations can erase his commitment to Nigeria ns.

The opposition party recalled that the president had made an unequivocal pledge that Nigerians should not vote for him for a second term if he failed to deliver electricity during his first four-year tenure. In a statement issued on Sunday, the ADC-PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC's attempt to explain or reinterpret the President's remarks through selective quotations was an afterthought aimed at escaping accountability.

Also read ADC Chieftain Accuses Tinubu Administration of Failing to Address Nigeria's Crises

According to him, Tinubu had told Nigerians during the 2023 presidential campaign, Don't vote for me for a second term if I fail to deliver electricity. Ologbondiyan said the statement was a clear commitment made by the President as a candidate seeking the nation's mandate, adding that Nigerians were entitled to assess his administration against that promise. The council said: No amount of selective editing, additional paragraphs or grammatical gymnastics can erase that commitment from the consciousness of Nigerians.

ADC Criticizes Rising Tariffs And Unreliable Supply

It argued that rather than improve electricity supply and bring relief to consumers, the Tinubu administration had overseen increased electricity tariffs, persistent outages and continued reliance on estimated billing. The ADC-PCC also accused the government of introducing discriminatory tariff classifications under Bands A, B and C, among others, without ensuring that consumers received reliable power supply commensurate with the amounts they paid.

It further claimed that the rising cost of electricity had forced some businesses, particularly hospitality operators, to ration power supply to guests during daytime hours in a bid to reduce operating expenses. The council said households, manufacturers and small businesses were bearing the consequences of higher electricity costs while struggling with an unreliable supply.

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It also questioned the effectiveness of the Presidential Metering Initiative, alleging that its implementation had failed to meet expectations, with electricity distribution companies continuing to issue estimated bills to consumers. Taking aim at the APC's reliance on the Electricity Act and government bond programmes to defend the administration's performance, the opposition campaign council said legislative reforms and financing arrangements could not substitute for actual electricity supply. It said: An Act is not electricity.

Council Demands Functional Power Not Legislative Reforms

A bond prospectus does not power homes and factories. Nigerians cannot eat statutes. What Nigerians need is electricity that works, not another round of explanations and publicity. The council maintained that the central issue was not the number of policies, laws or financing initiatives introduced by the government, but whether Nigerians now enjoyed more reliable and affordable electricity.

It therefore urged the APC to address the President's campaign commitment directly rather than attempt to dilute the meaning of his words. The ADC-PCC said the January 16, 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections would provide Nigerians with an opportunity to judge the administration's record against its campaign promises. The electricity controversy comes against the backdrop of longstanding challenges in Nigeria's power sector, including inadequate generation, transmission constraints, distribution inefficiencies, liquidity problems and frequent collapses of the national grid.

Successive administrations have introduced reforms and made commitments to improve electricity supply, but unreliable power remains a major concern for households and businesses. Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress has said President Bola Tinubu has not reneged on his campaign promise to improve electricity supply in the country, insisting that he will present his scorecard and explain outstanding challenges to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC Defends Tinubu Record On Electricity Promise

The party said the President remained committed to addressing the challenges in the power sector, including estimated billing, unreliable electricity supply and inadequate infrastructure. Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, stated this in a press statement issued on Sunday, November 1, 2026, while responding to public commentary on Tinubu's electricity campaign promise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Alake recalled that Tinubu, during a meeting with members of the Organised Private Sector in Lagos before the 2023 elections, promised to end estimated billing and ensure Nigerians had access to stable and reliable electricity. He, however, argued that some recent commentaries had quoted the President's promise without including his concluding qualification that he would provide Nigerians with adequate reasons if he failed to deliver before seeking a second term.

According to Alake, a fair assessment of the pledge must consider the full statement alongside the administration's record since assuming office in May 2023. He said: While fixing the power sector crisis remains unfinished, the President is working consistently to deliver on his promise to Nigerians, and his commitment to face the challenges head-on has never diminished.

The APC spokesman said Tinubu signed the Electricity Act, 2023, on June 9, barely two weeks after assuming office, thereby allowing state governments to participate in electricity generation, transmission and distribution. He listed Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Ekiti, Oyo, Kaduna and Niger among the states that had begun taking advantage of the legislation by establishing their own electricity regulatory agencies and attracting private investment into the sector.

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Alake Details Metering And Debt Settlement Initiatives

Alake also said the administration had taken steps to address the power sector's financial challenges, including tackling more than N6 trillion in legacy debts accumulated between 2015 and 2025. He disclosed that the government had introduced the Presidential Metering Initiative to address the country's metering gap, adding that more than 1.5 million electricity customers had been metered under the programme in the last three years.

According to him, the administration also established a N4 trillion bond programme to settle verified legacy debts owed to 21 electricity generation companies and gas companies. He said the first and second tranches of the programme had raised more than N1.2 trillion towards settling the verified debts.

The APC spokesman further cited investments by electricity generation companies, including Geregu Power Plc's recent announcement of investments in new power transformers to improve operations at its Geregu 1 Power Plant, as evidence of improving investment conditions in the sector. On infrastructure, Alake said the Tinubu administration had continued with the Presidential Power Initiative inherited from the previous administration.

He explained that Tinubu reviewed the existing agreement with the German partners and signed an acceleration agreement in December 2023 to speed up projects aimed at improving the national transmission grid. He added that the Federal Executive Council approved contracts in December 2024 for the first batch of five Transmission Company of Nigeria substations in key load centres. According to him, the projects are being completed and are expected to be commissioned before the end of the administration's first term.

Administration Highlights Grid Infrastructure And Rural Projects

He also disclosed that the Federal Executive Council approved another batch of projects in June 2026 for the construction of eight new substations and the upgrade of four existing ones. Alake said the administration had also introduced different electricity service bands and tariffs to improve the financial viability of distribution companies while reducing the government's burden of electricity subsidies.

He maintained that the government was working to balance the need for cost-reflective tariffs with the need to protect low-income households from unaffordable electricity costs. The APC spokesman also listed rural electrification projects by the Rural Electrification Agency, which he said had connected universities, hospitals and rural communities to solar power. He said plans were also underway to modernise the Osogbo Grid Control Centre, which was built more than 60 years ago, and develop an East-West super grid.

Alake acknowledged that resolving the country's electricity challenges remained an ongoing process, noting that major power infrastructure projects required equipment and implementation timelines that could not be achieved overnight. He insisted that Tinubu had remained committed to his campaign pledge and would present his administration's achievements and explain the outstanding challenges as he seeks a second term in 2027.

The Electricity Act 2023, signed by Tinubu in June 2023, introduced a framework that allows states to establish and regulate electricity markets within their territories, subject to constitutional and regulatory provisions. The Federal Government has also pursued metering and financing initiatives aimed at addressing the sector's infrastructure and revenue challenges.

However, the ADC-PCC argued that such measures should be judged by their impact on consumers, insisting that Nigerians should not be asked to accept policy announcements in place of tangible improvements in electricity supply.